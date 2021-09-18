Kent State expect to come at Hawkeyes fast

Fourth-year Golden Flashes coach Sean Lewis, who played on Barry Alvarez-coached teams at Wisconsin and arrived at Kent State after spending six seasons working under Dino Babers at Eastern Illinois, Bowling Green and Syracuse, has watched his team average 6.7 yards per carry this season.

It ran for 226 yards in a season-opening 41-10 loss at Texas A&M, the most yards the Aggies had given up on the ground in nearly two years, and followed that by piling up 494 rushing yards in a 60-10 rout of VMI last week.

Lewis credits the work of an offensive line that includes four seniors and a fourth-year junior for making the Golden Flashes’ offense work.

“When you can win in the trenches, you can dictate the tempo and the flow of the game,’’ Lewis said. “When you can end up with almost 500 yards rushing in a game, when you can do that, good things are going to happen.’’

That puts pressure on a defense to be ready to go for play after play after play.

Iowa has attempted to simulate the up-tempo attack it will face from Kent State by having its scout team run plays in rapid succession, giving the defense no chance to regroup from one play to the next.