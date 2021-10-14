LISTEN NOW: Week 8 Playbook Pundits Coaches Show with Steve Ryan and John McMenamin

Here's the Week 8 edition of the Playbook Pundits' Coaches Show, hosted by sports editor Zach James.
In this week's episode, Zach talks to Morningside football coach Steve Ryan. The Mustangs are playing rival Briar Cliff this week at Memorial Field.
Wayne State coach John McMenamin later joins the show to talk about the Wildcats' 5-1 start. They're ranked 23rd and play No. 22 Augustana this week.
Zach James
Sports Editor
I’m the sports editor covering high school and local college sports. I previously worked for the La Crosse Tribune and Clinton Herald.
