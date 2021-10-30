Local college football capsules for Oct. 30

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside University football team will play its final regular-season home game on Saturday, hosting the Jamestown Jimmies.

The Mustangs are coming off a 34-28 win over Dordt last week, and seek to bounce back with a fast start.

Morningside may need to fall back to last year’s game against the Jimmies, which was a 54-7 win over the Jimmies on the road last October.

In that game, Reid Jurgensmeier caught three touchdown passes.

All three touchdown catches, by the way, came in the first half. His first scoring play came with 9 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first quarter, and that came on a 17-yard pass from quarterback Joe Dolincheck.

The Mustangs collected over 600 offensive yards during the game.

Jurgensmeier had 123 receiving yards on five carries.

There will be a Senior Day ceremony before the game.

Dakota Wesleyan at Briar Cliff

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Briefly: The Chargers have an opportunity to make a winning streak.

The Chargers beat the Jimmies last week, 41-38, and it was a game that coach Shane LaDage was proud of.

Twenty-one of those 41 points came during the fourth quarter against the Jimmies. Aaron Okoro caught two TD passes during the final six minutes to nab the win over the Jimmies.

According to LaDage, M.J. Montgomery will be back in action. He’s sat out the last couple weeks, as he suffered a shoulder injury in a home loss against Hastings.

Dordt at Northwestern

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Briefly: Last year, the Defenders and Red Raiders played in a high-scoring battle. Northwestern outgunned Dordt 48-40 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference football game that came right down to the wire.The Defenders did all they could to keep pace with reigning GPAC offensive player of the year Tyson Kooima and Co.Dordt racked up just short of 600 yards (592) and quarterback Noah Clayberg was outstanding, but Kooima and the Northwestern defense came up with big plays when needed.Kooima passed for 290 yards and five touchdowns, while the Red Raider defense made a key goal-line stand in the third quarter that turned the game around.

Wayne State at Upper Iowa

When: Noon Saturday

Briefly: The Wildcats are 6-2 (3-1 NSIC South) following last week's 38-16 road win at Southwest Minnesota State while the Peacocks are 0-8 and 0-3 in the division after a 17-14 road setback at Minot State. WSC holds an 8-6 advantage in the all-time series against UIU that started in 2006 and has won the last three meetings that include a 62-0 win in Wayne in 2019. Nine of the 14 games in the series have been decided by seven points or less, including Wayne's last trip to Fayette in 2018, a 42-35 Wildcat victory.

Wartburg at Buena Vista

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Briefly: BVU chalked up 514 yards of total offense in a rout over Simpson last week and outgained the Storm 263-51 in rushing yards and built a 27-0 lead early in the second quarter. Senior Eric Pacheco hauled in three touchdown passes and matched a career-high with 10 receptions overall. He also tied the program's all-time career record for touchdown passes (33).

