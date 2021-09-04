Midland stuns Dordt on final play to steal road win

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Midland Warriors defeated Dordt in GPAC football play in unlikely fashion on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center with a come from behind 25-24 decision. The win came after the Defenders had a 17-0 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Midland gambled after scoring a touchdown with no time on the clock and trailing by one and that gamble paid off with a two-point conversion for the win.
Dordt took a 10-0 lead in the first half on a six-yard Nick Wellen touchdown run and Brett Zachman split the uprights on a 25-yard field goal with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter.
Neither team mounted much of a threat in the second and third quarters and the score was still 10-0 when Tyler Reynolds found Hayden Large for a nine-yard pass completion in the back of the end zone to make it 17-0 with 10 minutes, 7 seconds left in the game.
Midland broke up the shutout with 6:38 left in the game on a 35 yard field goal and then executed a short kickoff that bounced at the Dordt 25 and was recovered at the 19-yard line. Austin Harris caught an EJ Stewart pass on the second play of the drive and with 5:56 left in the game the Defender lead was 17-10.
Dordt seemed to get itself out of trouble with a 44 yard pass from Reynolds to Eli Boldan with 4:48 left and the Defenders were up two scores. Again, Midland had an answer. Omuiri Garcia scored on a six yard pass from Stewart to cap an 83 yard drive with 3:02 left in the game.
Dordt’s offense moved the ball to its own 38 and was forced to punt with 1:30 left in the game. Midland then proceeded to convert on a fourth down and one to keep the drive alive and then also converted on third down and 10 with a pass interference call. Midland eventually got to the 25 yard line where they faced fourth and ten with two seconds remaining. EJ Stewart found Kenneth Carr in the corner of the end zone with a jump ball and after two timeouts Midland went for the two-point conversion and scored when Stewart was able to scramble and eventually found Austin Harris for the decisive play.