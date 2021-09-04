Midland stuns Dordt on final play to steal road win

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — The Midland Warriors defeated Dordt in GPAC football play in unlikely fashion on Saturday afternoon in Sioux Center with a come from behind 25-24 decision. The win came after the Defenders had a 17-0 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Midland gambled after scoring a touchdown with no time on the clock and trailing by one and that gamble paid off with a two-point conversion for the win.

Dordt took a 10-0 lead in the first half on a six-yard Nick Wellen touchdown run and Brett Zachman split the uprights on a 25-yard field goal with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter.

Neither team mounted much of a threat in the second and third quarters and the score was still 10-0 when Tyler Reynolds found Hayden Large for a nine-yard pass completion in the back of the end zone to make it 17-0 with 10 minutes, 7 seconds left in the game.

Midland broke up the shutout with 6:38 left in the game on a 35 yard field goal and then executed a short kickoff that bounced at the Dordt 25 and was recovered at the 19-yard line. Austin Harris caught an EJ Stewart pass on the second play of the drive and with 5:56 left in the game the Defender lead was 17-10.