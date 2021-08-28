Mistakes, sloppy play cost Huskers in season-opening loss to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — To hear Nebraska football coaches and players talk about the work they’ve put in over the past eight months is to hear about something approaching a trek through the desert in search of riches, of fortune or at least in search of a true identity.
Over the past three seasons, the Cornhuskers under head coach Scott Frost have been at times undermanned, but more often than not more like undermined by their own errors.
Self-inflicted wounds. Bad decisions. Turnovers. Penalties. Inexplicable decisions on the field and from the sideline.
Not all the time, mind you, but often enough to prevent NU from mounting a winning season in any of the past three years.
As winter turned to spring and spring to summer and summer toward Week 0, Frost and his Huskers thought relief from those ills was in sight.
If not salvation, then at the very least they thought they saw water ahead. Better player leadership. More accountability to go hand-in-hand with more talent, more experience, more options. More answers.
When the ball kicked off on a scorching Saturday here and the Huskers knelt to drink from the cool, clear water, though, they found a mirage rather than an oasis.
They had chances to take control of this game, yes. Several. Particularly in the first half.
They had some bad luck. A close call here and a game-altering penalty there.
At the end of the day, though, the 30-22 season-opening loss to the Illini was more about what Nebraska did to get in its own way rather than what UI – which played impressively given it was the first game under new head coach Bret Bielema and it had to be won without starting quarterback Brandon Peters, who was injured in the first half – did to up and take it from them.
“It looked like the same movie,” Frost said after his team fell to 1-3 in season-openers in his tenure and 5-12 in games decided by one possession. “I just got done telling the guys, we can’t have this season be the same movie because this game looked like the same movie today.”
Right from the start, the same types of special teams errors that have cost Nebraska in the past popped up again in 2021.
Both teams punted on their opening possession, but NU freshman Daniel Cerni’s 26-yarder set Illinois up at its own 26 while Illini standout Blake Hayes blasted a 50-yarder that pinned NU inside its own 1.
Then junior captain Cam Taylor-Britt faded backward and fielded a punt on his own 2-yard line – a cardinal sin – slipped as his momentum carried him backward and was tackled for a safety as he tried to heave the ball illegaly forward and out of the end zone.
The tally: 2-0 Illinois.
The home team missed a field goal and NU capitalized with a touchdown drive, but senior Connor Culp missed the extra-point, a miscue he repeated in the fourth quarter after making 20-of-20 in 2020.
The defense, which was staunch in the first half, forced a three-and-out and Culp made a 27-yard field goal to extend the Husker lead, but Martinez missed Wyatt Liewer on a fade ball for a sure touchdown and Allen on a play that would have been close to a first-and-goal. So now it’s 9-2 instead of 13-2.
Martinez finished the game 16-of-32 for 232 yards and a touchdown passing and with a game-high 111 rushing yards, 75 of which came on one play.
“This is the first game of the year and, yes, it was a tough loss and it was a bit of the same old story for this program that we need to get fixed,” Martinez said. “But it will not deter us, it will not discourage us. I can tell you that as an individual and as a team.”
The biggest single play of the game came in the middle of the quarter when Taylor-Britt had a third-down interception taken off the board because of two personal fouls called on junior Caleb Tannor on the same play. Tannor was flagged for roughing UI backup quarterback Artur Sitkowski and also for taunting him after the play. Nebraska football at its own 48 with a seven-point turned into first-and-10 Illinois at the NU 24. Seven plays later, the Illini drew even.
Instead of engineering a drive, the Huskers got one first down but then punted after Martinez missed tight end Chris Hickman for a sure first down.
The Blackshirts came up with a big stop when sophomore Luke Reimer forced a fumble at the end of a long catch-and-run, and the Huskers took back over with 58 seconds to go on their own 39 and a chance to move the ball.
Martinez, though, held the ball on third-and-6 and, when he tried to move up in the pocket, had the ball stripped out. Hart scooped it up, raced to the end zone and gave Bielema's team a 16-9 halftime lead in his first game in charge of the program.
"We had our chances. I think they were in a broken defense on our third-down call," Frost lamented. "I don’t think they got lined up right. They took our first look away because I think they were a little confused with our formation. Adrian went to his next look and they twisted and we didn’t pass it off well enough and they got the ball out and the thing spun right on the ground for them to pick up.
"We’ll get our breaks sooner or later."