Mistakes, sloppy play cost Huskers in season-opening loss to Illinois

They had some bad luck. A close call here and a game-altering penalty there.

At the end of the day, though, the 30-22 season-opening loss to the Illini was more about what Nebraska did to get in its own way rather than what UI – which played impressively given it was the first game under new head coach Bret Bielema and it had to be won without starting quarterback Brandon Peters, who was injured in the first half – did to up and take it from them.

“It looked like the same movie,” Frost said after his team fell to 1-3 in season-openers in his tenure and 5-12 in games decided by one possession. “I just got done telling the guys, we can’t have this season be the same movie because this game looked like the same movie today.”

Right from the start, the same types of special teams errors that have cost Nebraska in the past popped up again in 2021.

Both teams punted on their opening possession, but NU freshman Daniel Cerni’s 26-yarder set Illinois up at its own 26 while Illini standout Blake Hayes blasted a 50-yarder that pinned NU inside its own 1.