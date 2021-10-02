Morningside football crushes Midland in Homecoming win

SIOUX CITY — Saturday mornings are known for cartoons, but Saturday afternoons in Sioux City are reserved for watching Morningside University football. It’s become a must-see event.

The Mustangs crushed Midland University on Saturday in Morningside's Homecoming game, 59-14, thanks to a huge day from the team in nearly all facets of the game.

On offense, running back Anthony Sims rumbled his way to 153 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 19 carries, while quarterback Joe Dolincheck threw for 369 yards in 25-of-33 passing.

Two Morningside receivers finished with more than 150 yards, in Zach Norton and Reid Jurgensmeier. Norton ended his day with seven receptions for 197 yards, while Jurgensmeier had eight catches for 131 yards.

“We had a good game plan coming in. We knew where there were holes where we could find little loops with their coverage and Joe was just putting the ball on the money every single time.” Jurgensmeier said. “He was on the money today, and it’s fun to go out there and have a quarterback that you know can just put the ball in the right spot."

Defensively, the Mustangs allowed 232 total yards, as the Warriors struggled to get anything going in the first half.

Over the first two quarters, Morningside outgained Midland in total yards, 493 yards to 36.

“I thought they had an outstanding first half,” coach Steve Ryan said. “I thought we got after the quarterback really well. I thought they played real well.

“We’ve struggled to create turnovers. That is something we’ve talked about, and we were able to do that today.”

The Mustangs forced four turnovers in the game, with three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

The scoring started early for Morningside, despite a few offensive hiccups in the first quarter. On their first drive of the game, the Mustangs went 66 yards on eight plays, with Joe Dolincheck putting the team ahead by seven with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Reid Jurgensmeier.

On their next drive, the Mustangs attempted a trick play, as Dolincheck tossed the ball back to Jurgensmeier, who then completed a long pass to Zach Norton. On the play though, Norton fumbled it away, and Midland took the ball.

But Morningside got the ball back immediately as Drew Bessey intercepted a pass from Midland quarterback Jake Ashby at the 21 yard line. That Morningside drive ended without a score, as a 23-yard field goal attempt from Chase Carter sailed wide.

Once Midland got the ball back, Bessey struck again. The senior picked off another pass from Ashby, and Morningside took over possession at the 43 yard line. Seven plays later, Anthony Sims rumbled 21 yards into the endzone, to put Morningside up by two scores, at 14-0.

Sims scored another rushing touchdown at the 12 minute mark of the second quarter, this one a five yarder, and Morningside led Midland, 21-0.

The Mustangs scored three more before the end of the first half, thanks to a 13-yard rushing touchdown by Caleb Schweigart, and two more scoring runs from Sims.

The Mustangs led the Warriors 42-0 at halftime, with Sims at 145 rushing yards and four touchdowns, and Dolincheck posting 262 first-half passing yards.

Sims finished his day with 153 rushing yards. His four rushing touchdowns tied him for the third-highest single game total in team history.

“The milestone is big,” Sims said. “Everybody wants to break records, but I don’t come into the game thinking about that. I just think about coming in here and doing my best.”

Midland finally broke through in the third quarter with a 62 yard drive that ended with a 27 yard touchdown reception from Kenneth Carr, but Morningside responded with a score of its own, as Dolincheck hit Jurgensmeier twice for 49 yards on the drive, the second pass being a 17-yard touchdown to give Morningside a 49-7 lead.

The Mustangs added even more on the next drive, when Dolincheck hit Jurgensmeier again for a five-yard touchdown reception, and a 56-7 Morningside lead. Carter made it 59-7 at 13:26 left in the game with a 35 yard field goal.

Jurgensmeier's three touchdown receptions made him only the second player in program history with 60 career touchdowns.

"That is phenomenal," Ryan said. "Sixty touchdowns is just an incredible career. You stop and think about that, he has had a great career here. I'm glad I've had the opportunity to coach him. Great, great football player, and I would say the same about him as a person."

Midland scored once more with 3:40 remaining in the game, to put the game at its final score.

On the day, the Warriors had 154 yards passing and 78 yards rushing. The Morningside defense held Midland to just 3.6 yards per play.

“Our defense, all I can say is that they are really aggressive and they play their best,” Sims said. “They do what coach says each and every week. Going against them in practice, it’s always knocking heads and they are actually stopping me on the regular.”

As an offense, the Mustangs put up 704 total yards, with 443 passing and 261 yards rushing. The game was also the ninth consecutive game where the Mustangs have scored 40 points, dating back to Oct. 31, 2020.

“We say that our offense is a Ferrari,” Jurgensmeier said. “We’re just always going, and we try to score as many points as we can. An even bigger testament is how good our defense is.”

“It’s good to know that even on a day where maybe things are clicking, your defense has got your back.”

Morningside improved to 4-0, while Midland fell to 3-3, with a 3-2 conference record.

Morningside will play next Saturday at Hastings.

