HASTINGS, Neb. — Morningside opened defense of its GPAC title with a 55-18 trounching of Hastings Saturday as Mustang newcomer Trent Lane rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

The Mustangs compiled 495 yards of total offense as the NAIA’s fourth-ranked team improved to 2-0.

K.J. Williams put Morningside on the board in the first quarter with a one-yard score. Lane, a transfer from Ellsworth Community College, helped the Mustangs double their lead with a one-yard TD in the second quarter. Quarterback Lennx Brown’s 12-yard TD run put Morningside up 21-0 after a quarter and a half.

Hastings scored nine points in the final minute of the half to make it 21-9 at the intermission.

In the third quarter, Morningside increased its lead to 35-9 on a 44-yard fumble return from Brayden Cleeton and an 85-yard interception return from Dijion Walls. Lane scored his second touchdown of the game with 13:15 to play.

The Mustangs split snaps at quarterback, with Brown, a converted wide receiver, starting the game, and freshman Cash Parker switching in. Brown threw for 130 yards on 11-of-19 passing, and rushed for 62 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Parker threw for 153 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Morningside hosts Mount Marty Saturday in its home opener Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium, with kickoff set for 1 p.m.