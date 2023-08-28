ATCHISON, Kan. – Quarterback Lennx Brown scored on a 12-yard scamper with 54 seconds to lift Morningside to a 20-17 victory over Benedictine (Kan.) in a season opening battle between NAIA-ranked teams.

The Mustangs, ranked No. 4 in the preseason poll, survived five turnovers to extend their regular season winning streak to 68 games.

Morningside's starting quarterback, Cash Parker, threw a 49-yard touchdown to Joshua Simmons to give the Mustangs a 7-0 lead, but the No. 7-ranked Ravens responded with 10 straight points to take a 10-7 lead at halftime.

With Brown at quarterback to start the second half, the Mustangs marched down the field and scored on a Ryan Cole touchdown run to take a 13-10 lead. Benedictine responded with a TD in the fourth quarter to jump ahead 17-13 with 8:40 to play.

After the two teams traded possessions, the Mustangs got the ball with just over four minutes to play. Brown led another methodical drive, resulting in his game-winning score. Bedictine had one final possession to try and pull out a win, but four straight pass plays resulted in three incompletions and an interception from Lonell Boyd Jr. to seal the win.

Brown and Parker, who entered fall camp looking to succeed NAIA Player of the Year Joe Dolencheck at quarterback, split snaps Saturday. Parker, a true freshman from the Kansas City area, was 9-for-13 for 132 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in his collegiate debut. Brown, a converted wide receiver from Council Bluffs, Iowa, completed 10-for-14 passes for 132 yards and an interception, while carrying the ball 22 times for 114 yards and another score.

Cole, a returning NAIA All-American, rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown and added 56 receiving yards. Laken Harnly led the team with 58 yards receiving.

Boyd Jr. had two interceptions along with eight tackles. Isaac Pingel led the defense with 10 tackles, including a sack.

The Mustangs have an off week upcoming, then hit the road again to face Hastings to open Great Plains Athletic Conference play on Sept. 9.