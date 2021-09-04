Morningside football wins 63-7 in home season opener over Concordia

Morningside's Zach Norton is tackled by Concordia's Blake Sears during Morningside University vs Concordia University football action in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
JOURNAL STAFF
SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University football team felt right at home on Saturday.
Morningside scored 21 points in both the second and third quarters en route to a 63-7 win at Elwood Olsen Stadium to open the season.
Morningside's Zach Norton is tackled by Concordia's Blake Sears during Morningside University vs Concordia University football action in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Morningside's Reid Jurgensmeier misses a pass during Morningside University vs Concordia University football action in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Morningside's Zach Norton catches a pass during Morningside University vs Concordia University football action in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Morningside's Tyler Wingert takes down Concordia's Wyatt Ehlers during Morningside University vs Concordia University football action in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Morningside's Austin Johnson faces off against Concordia's Kam Baker during Morningside University vs Concordia University football action in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Morningside's Michael Minor dodges away from Concordia's Kam Baker during Morningside University vs Concordia University football action in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Morningside's Dominick Barrett tackles Concordia's Wyatt Ehlers during Morningside University vs Concordia University football action in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Morningside's Michael Minor loses control of the ball as he's taken down one yard form the endzone during Morningside University vs Concordia University football action in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Morningside's Zach Norton is taken down by Concordia's Jayzen Armstrong during Morningside University vs Concordia University football action in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
Morningside's Austin Johnson barely misses a catch as Concordia's Isiaha Conner takes him down during Morningside University vs Concordia University football action in Sioux City, Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.
The Mustangs amassed 652 total offensive yards, with most of those coming from the air.
Joe Dolincheck passed for 461 yards. He was quite efficient, going for 29-for-35. He threw for five touchdowns.
Kaden Ladwig even got some action at quarterback, and he was 4-for-4 for 54 yards.
Zach Norton and Reid Jurgensmeier both had 100-plus receiving yards. Both men had seven catches. Norton had 176 yards; Jurgensmeier had 108.
Michael Minor led the Mustangs' rushing attack with 12 carries for 41 yards.
Morningside's defense was ready to play on Saturday, too.
The Mustangs held the Bulldogs to 254 yards. Concordia had 181 passing yards while getting 73 on the ground.
Jalen Portis led the Mustangs defense with nine total tackles. Two of those tackles were for a loss for 10 yards.
Dom Barrett recorded two sacks for a combined 17 yards.
