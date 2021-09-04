Morningside football wins 63-7 in home season opener over Concordia

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside University football team felt right at home on Saturday.

Morningside scored 21 points in both the second and third quarters en route to a 63-7 win at Elwood Olsen Stadium to open the season.

The Mustangs amassed 652 total offensive yards, with most of those coming from the air.

Joe Dolincheck passed for 461 yards. He was quite efficient, going for 29-for-35. He threw for five touchdowns.

Kaden Ladwig even got some action at quarterback, and he was 4-for-4 for 54 yards.

Zach Norton and Reid Jurgensmeier both had 100-plus receiving yards. Both men had seven catches. Norton had 176 yards; Jurgensmeier had 108.

Michael Minor led the Mustangs' rushing attack with 12 carries for 41 yards.

Morningside's defense was ready to play on Saturday, too.

The Mustangs held the Bulldogs to 254 yards. Concordia had 181 passing yards while getting 73 on the ground.

Jalen Portis led the Mustangs defense with nine total tackles. Two of those tackles were for a loss for 10 yards.

Dom Barrett recorded two sacks for a combined 17 yards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0