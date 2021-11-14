Morningside, Northwestern football earn first-round NAIA football home games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Not only did the Morningside University and Northwestern College football teams make it into the NAIA football championship series on Sunday, both the Red Raiders and Mustangs earned Top 4 seeds.

The Mustangs earned the No. 2 overall seed while the Red Raiders were given the fourth seed of the first round of the tournament, which starts Saturday on campus sites.

It also just so happens that the Mustangs and Red Raiders will play at home at noon Saturday.

The Mustangs went through the GPAC season with a 10-0 slate, and needed a road win at Northwestern to claim the conference title.

Morningside closed the regular season on Saturday with a 52-7 win against Dakota Wesleyan.

Morningside will host Ottawa (Ariz.) at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Ottawa went 8-1 on the season in 2021, with its lone loss coming against No. 18 Langston in late October.

The Spirit have won the last two games against Wayland Baptist

The Mustangs and Spirit were slated to open the 2020 season, but the pandemic took that opportunity away.

Ottawa started its program in 2018, and Morningside will be the Spirit’s 16th team in program history.

Ottawa has played a GPAC team, though. The Spirit beat Doane in 2019.

Northwestern, meanwhile, will host Central Methodist. CMU is based out of Fayette, Missouri, about a half hour northwest of Columbia.

The Eagles finished the season with a 9-2 record and a perfect 5-0 record in HAAC play. CMU picked up its first Heart South Division title for the first time since 1975 and earned its first trip to the NAIA Football Championship Series for the first time in school history.

The Eagles opened the season with a loss to Grand View, which earned the No. 3 seed in the tournament.

Then, CMU won three straight games against Peru State, Clarke and Graceland.

Culver-Stockton then handed CMU its second loss in Week 5. The Eagles have since won six straight games.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0