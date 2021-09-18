Morningside pulls away in second half to beat Mount Marty

Lancers made some progress

The Lancers announced back in April 2019 that the fellow GPAC school was launching football.

Mike Woodley created the program from scratch, but announced his retirement before the Lancers even played a game.

The announcement didn’t catch Michaletti off-guard, and he turns to Woodley for advice.

“I still talk to him every day, probably and ask him questions, certain things like that,” Michaletti said. “So he is an unbelievable resource, a great friend and I'm glad to be able to work with him for the year and a half that I was with him.”

The biggest piece of advice Woodley has given to Michaletti is how to enjoy the season, even with the road bumps.

John MIchaletti was on the staff, and Woodley had a hunch when he stepped down that Michaletti was ready to take over the farm.

Michaletti likes to use the analogy of being a farmer.

The farmer can’t just plant seeds in the ground and expect to have a great yield putting in minimum work.

It takes work, and it takes time.