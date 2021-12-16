Morningside University's Anthony Sims looks to make return in national championship game

Anthony Sims is back.

The Morningside University senior running back is expected to return to the field this weekend for the national title game matchup between the Mustangs and Grand View, nearly a month after he left the teams’ postseason opener against Ottawa (Ariz.) with a lower leg injury.

Sims did not play in the Mustangs’ Nov. 27 national quarterfinal victory over Kansas Wesleyan, and then took the ball eight times for 18 yards in the semifinals against Northwestern back on Dec. 4

In a press conference on Wednesday in Durham, N.C., Mustangs coach Steve Ryan said that Sims had been participating in practice, and the team planned on having him play against Grand View.

For quarterback Joe Dolincheck, Sims’ return was welcome news, even with the recent emergence of Matt Strecker, who took the ball 16 times for 65 yards and two touchdowns against the Red Raiders.

“I love Sims to death,” Dolincheck said. “Having him back in the backfield with me, and being healthy, is going to be awesome. It’s his last game as a Mustang, so I know that he is going to put it all out there on the line. When Strecker gets his touches, I know he is going to do the same thing for us, but it’s great to have Sims back.

“He’s a versatile back, he can beat you with his feet and sometimes his hands, so it’s great to have a guy like that out there.”

Though he hasn’t seen much on-field action in the past month, Sims has tried to help the running backs that stepped up in his absence, including Strecker and freshman Ryan Cole.

“I’m just trying to coach them up as much as I can,” Sims said. “Strecker is an amazing running back. He has been here for awhile, and he kind of knows the details and kind of knows the basics. But there is still certain things that I am able to teach him.”

Sims' return comes at a good time for Morningside, which lost to Cole, Sims' backup, to an injury during the Mustangs' NAIA national semifinal win over Northwestern.

According to Ryan, Cole is not expected to play against the Vikings

"I don't think Ryan is going to play," Ryan said. "As of right now, he is not on our 57 man roster."

But with Sims return, the Mustangs' running back stable is a bit closer to full strength. For him, the chance to help teach the other running backs brings his career full circle, after he learned so much from previous Morningside running back AP Ponder.

"I wouldn't be the great back that I am without AP," Sims said. "I guess I would say that it was learning the fundamentals from him. From me to Strecker, I'm trying to teach him the fundamentals, and I think he is learning and adapting really good."

Going up against Grand View, Sims has faith that he and Strecker will be able to put up some good numbers against a Vikings' rush defense that ranks seventh in the country with 77.9 rushing yards allowed per game.

"Our mentality would be, like we say all the time, 'All gas, no brakes," Sims said. "We play to the best of our ability, and that is what we are going to do each and every week, or I guess, this last week."

