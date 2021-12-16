Morningside's Joe Dolincheck named NAIA Player of the Year

SIOUX CITY — Joe Dolincheck’s season just keeps getting better.

On Thursday morning, the Morningside University football team got a piece of welcome news, when the Mustangs’ senior quarterback was announced as the NAIA Football Player of the Year.

Dolincheck earned the honor after leading the nation in passing yards per game (336.8) and passing touchdowns (42), and has 4,378 passing yards through the Mustangs’ first 13 games. He is the third Morningside quarterback in program history to be named the national player of the year.

Dolincheck found out about the award during a team outing to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C., when a he got a text from a friend that said “Congrats”.

“I was like ‘For what?' I had no clue," Dolincheck said. “He just sent a screenshot of the Twitter post, and I was like 'Oh my gosh, wow!' I was surprised. I was hoping that my name would be called, but there are so many other good players that I was competing. I’m just glad, and I’m thankful.”

Dolincheck is the third Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) player to win the award in the past four years.

Last year’s winner was Northwestern College quarterback Tyson Kooima. Seeing a GPAC rival win the award gave Dolincheck even more motivation to try to win it for himself.

“I want to say everybody motivates me,” Dolincheck said. “Seeing a guy like him, he is a phenomenal performer and I’ve played against him multiple years, three or four now in a row. He’s a guy who is a great competitor, and he has pushed me to be where I am.”

Now, Dolincheck has the chance to put a bow on this gift of a season for Morningside fans, when the Mustangs battle Grand View for the national championship.

Saturday night, the No. 2 ranked Mustangs will play No. 3 Grand View for the NAIA title. It will be Dolincheck’s third career national championship game, and the program’s third title game appearance in the past four years.

“It’s pure excitement, right?,” Dolincheck said of the matchup against the Vikings. “It’s the biggest game of the year, it’s the national championship, and we’re going to play a great team out of Iowa. Grand View is a phenomenal football team on the offense and defensive side of the ball. It’s going to be a great matchup down in North Carolina.”

Thanks in large part to Dolincheck’s performance, the Mustangs led the country with 56.9 points per game, 740 total points, 7,954 total yards, and an average of 611.8 yards per game, with 48 total touchdowns.

Dolincheck’s top target this season has been senior wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier. Jurgensmeier leads the team this season with 92 receptions for 1,393 total yards and 16 touchdowns, with an average of 107.2 yards per game.

For Dolincheck, Jurgensmeier seems to be the safety blanket that he goes to in big moments.

“Reid is a leader, man,” Dolincheck said. “He’s the one that I know, if I’m having a bad game myself, he’ll come over and pick me up. He’ll say ‘Just put the ball in my hands, I’ve got you. I’ll make something happen right here just to get you going in a groove.

“He has been the guy that is my go-to.”

In the postseason opener against Ottawa University (Ariz.) back on Nov. 20, Dolincheck hit Jurgensmeier 10 times for 184 yards and two touchdowns. In the next two games against Kansas Wesleyan and Northwestern, Jurgensmeier had seven catches for totals of 77 and 94 yards.

“It is exciting,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “Joe and Reid are excellent and exciting players. They’re very unique in terms of their combination, in terms of what we have.”

Dolincheck and the rest of the Mustangs’ offense will face their biggest challenge of the season yet on Saturday, though, against a Vikings defense that ranks second in the country with just 11.9 points allowed per game, and is third overall with 22 total interceptions.

“They’re an aggressive team,” Dolincheck said of the Vikings. “They fly around, they get to the football, they flow no matter what. They also take advantage of the ball in the air. We’ve to take care of the football on the offensive side of the ball, whether we’re running or throwing, make smart decisions and just be a smart offense.”

As National Player of the Year, GPAC Player of the Year, and now the national leader in a bevy of offensive categories, Dolincheck has had quite a year.

But Saturday’s game is what he cares about most.

“That is the only goal, in my opinion, that matters,” Dolincheck said. “Personal goals, they’re icing on the cake. I’m in Sioux City every summer, and putting in the work every offseason, not to get personal goals. It’s to get national championships with my teammates, and our coaches.

“That is the cake, that is what we’ve been working for all year long. That is the end goal for myself, and for the Morningside Mustangs.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.