Morningside's Steve Ryan receives "National Coach of the Year" honors

SIOUX CITY-- For Steve Ryan, there was still one last piece to the championship puzzle.

On Monday morning, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) announced that Ryan had been named the NAIA National Coach of the Year, as part of the AFCA 2022 Convention.

The honor marks the fourth time that Ryan has been named the National Coach of the Year, and comes after a season where he led the Mustangs to their third national title in the past four seasons.

"I'm grateful," Ryan said. "It speaks to the players that we've had, what they've accomplished, and who they are. It's really, not to sound cliche, but it is a team award. I'm humbled by it all."

The Morningside football team finished the year with a 14-0 overall record, including a 38-28 national championship victory over Grand View University.

"Coach Ryan is an amazing coach, and an amazing person" Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck said. "I think the biggest thing that brings his success is that, obviously, he wants us to leave as better football players, but his other goal is to make us better men. I think that is what brings such an amazing program at Morningside. He's done an awesome job."

Ryan joined the Morningside program back in 2002, and has led the team to a record of 208-41 in his 20 seasons at the helm. The Mustangs have made 18 consecutive playoff appearances in his tenure, which has also included Coach of the Year awards in 2012, 2018, and 2019, and 11 AFCA Regional Coach of the Year awards.

Morningside has also won 11 consecutive Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) titles, and has made it to the national semifinals in eight of the past nine years.

While he has accomplished a lot on the gridiron, the thing that Ryan is most proud of, is the quality of the players that come through his program.

"We've put out great kids," Ryan said. "I would start with that, our players are just outstanding people. I'm just really proud of being able to coach them, and I'm really proud of this run that they're on, and what they are able to accomplish with that."

Ryan was not the only Mustang to receive national recognition recently. Last month, seven Mustangs were named to the Associated Press All-America team, with running back Anthony Sims, offensive lineman Jason Hahlbeck, linebacker Tyler Wingert, and Dolinchek making the First Team, and wide receiver Reid Jurgensmsier, kicker Chase Carter, and linebacker Weston Schultz named to the Second Team.

According to Dolincheck, Ryan's calm and steady demeanor during games is a vital part of the team's success.

"The thing about Coach Ryan is that he is going to be level-headed, no matter what is going on in the game," Dolincheck said. "He won't show any emotions or anything during a game, and that is huge. The players and coaches on our team always see that our head coach is going to calm and collected, no matter what the situation is. He's not going to show any emotions."

Along with Ryan, Morningside offensive coordinator Andrew Rode was recognized as the Footballscoop.com NAIA Coordinator of the Year.

Rode is the fourth Morningside coordinator to receive the award, after former offensive coordinator Lucas Lueders won in 2018, and co-defensive coordinators Casey Jacobsen and Nate Turner were recognized in 2019.

The Mustangs scored 60-plus points five times in the 2021 season, and averaged 608.4 yards per game, with 103 total touchdowns and an average of 31.7 first downs per game.

Morningside also converted 56 percent of their third downs, as Dolincheck threw for 4,783 yards and 44 touchdowns, and Sims rushed for a team-high 1,653 yards.

"I think it's a great honor for Andrew," Ryan said. "We led the nation in yards and points and so many categories. He's the guy calling those plays, so it was well-deserved honor, to be recognized for what he has done in that area."

It's been a highly successful two-decade stretch for Ryan, and from the sound of it, he doesn't expect the championship window to end anytime soon.

"This has been a great opportunity for me," Ryan said. "I just kind of see it that way. This has been a great opportunity for me to win championships and do those things. I'm just kind of enjoying the run we're on."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0