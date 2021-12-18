NAIA finalist Grand View has heavy Eastern Iowa flavor

Cole Rollinger has some sage advice for any high school athlete going through the recruiting process.

"Go where you are wanted," he said. "Go look at the town and see what the school offers other than just football."

Rollinger has experienced some unexpected twists and turns to his college career, but the North Scott High School alum finally arrived at the perfect fit.

It has come at a place he never would have considered in high school.

After starting his career at NCAA Division II power Northwest Missouri State, Rollinger has developed into a second team All-American safety at Grand View University, a NAIA program which is playing for a national championship at 5 p.m. Saturday against second-ranked Morningside College in Durham, N.C.

"I had this mentality in high school I was going to play at the highest Division II school or Division I if I could," Rollinger said. "I wasn't going to talk to a NAIA school."

As Rollinger and former Clinton star Johnny Sullivan found out, bigger is not always better when it comes to finding a football home.

Sullivan started his collegiate career at the University of Northern Iowa, but didn't see the field in his two seasons. The quarterback transferred to Grand View, has been starting for three seasons and was the offensive player of the year in the Heart of America Conference.

"It is always more fun to be on the field and playing than being on the sideline being a signal guy," Sullivan said. "Also, it is about the people and liking where you're at. I still have great friends up at UNI, but the camaraderie is important.

"You can be happy at any level."

The chemistry has been enhanced because of the local flavor on Grand View's roster.

Sullivan was on some winning football teams at Clinton and in his two years at UNI, but neither program ever made a championship run.

"I can't remember the age, but my last championship was probably with the Clinton Comets in USSSA baseball," Sullivan said.

That's why the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is savoring this opportunity.

Sullivan was a Grand View commit coming out of high school, but flipped to UNI when the Panthers offered him a scholarship.

It was at UNI where Sullivan went through the lowest point of his career.

"I wasn't getting the reps I thought I should have been and it really opened my eyes," Sullivan said.

Nothing was guaranteed when Sullivan transferred to Grand View in Des Moines, but the experience at UNI hardened him.

"It made me a better football player, a better leader," Sullivan said. "That's why I don't think I would change a thing with my journey."

Sullivan helped the Vikings reach the national semifinals in 2019, led them to the playoffs this past spring and now has them on the doorstep of a title.

The honorable mention all-American has totaled 2,811 yards (216 per game) and thrown 27 touchdown passes while completing 62% of his passes.

Sullivan said Grand View has somewhat emulated what the San Francisco 49ers have done with their offense, implementing a physical rushing attack and utilizing the play-action pass.

"We've really found our identity as an offense," Sullivan said. "When I came in as the starting quarterback, I don't know if we had an identity."

Sullivan is uncertain if this will be his final game. He has another year of eligibility remaining, and he's enrolled in Grand View's organizational leadership graduate program that he won't complete until the end of the 2022 fall semester.

Regardless, it has been quite a ride for Sullivan who was doing trick shot videos as a 12-year-old.

"I don't think I appreciate it enough," he said. "I'm still focused on the next thing, but looking back, I wouldn't trade anything that has happened."

