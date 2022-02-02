NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Morningside football signs West's Drew Benson, Woodbury Central's Dallas Kluender

SIOUX CITY — Drew Benson couldn’t hide the smile off his face. He knew he was meant to stay home.

The West High School senior was one of many area high school seniors as a part of a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday night at The Wheelhouse Sports Bar and Grill in Sioux City.

Benson was one of the first during the ceremony to become a Mustang, and he proudly put on a white Morningside football hat that each signee received.

For Benson, it was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

“Getting to play for a national championship-type team, that’s special,” Benson said. “Being here at home, Morningside started talking to me during my junior year. Early in the year, I went to a game up there, I got to check a few things out and I know a couple players who play on the team already. It was cool to be around it for so long, and once they made me an offer, it was somewhere I knew I wanted to go.”

Benson carried the ball 161 times for 1,161 yards. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry, and had 11 touchdowns. His longest scoring play was good for 69 yards.

Benson was named an all-state player and was also a member of The Journal’s All-Northwest Iowa team.

Benson was looking at a number of schools, but Morningside just seemed like the right fit.

“Morningside just seems like a small town,” Benson said. “They take a lot of pride in what they do. I believe I have the skill set to come in and make an impact.”

Benson wasn’t the only local kid who signed with the Mustangs.

Woodbury Central senior Dallas Kluender also was part of the dais, and he thinks he can make just as strong of an impact as current quarterback Joe Dolincheck.

However, Kluender knows he’s going to have to work to earn that spot, just as he did with the Wildcats.

Kluender played just one year as the Wildcats’ quarterback, but the senior helped lead Woodbury Central to the UNI-Dome last fall.

He hasn’t done much with the football as he’s currently playing basketball, but he knows offseason work is key.

Kluender completed 159 passes for 2,428 yards. He threw 33 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He also ran the ball 75 times for 280 yards.

“I’ve been working in the weight room to get bigger, faster, stronger,” Kluender said. “I know my mechanics are not the best. I’m working on them and continue to throw the ball every once in a while. Once the basketball season is over, I’ll work on footwork.

“I feel like I can do more,” Kluender said. “I figured I can go try and play quarterback.”

Kluender was excited to attend the ceremony on Tuesday, hoping to create bonds with guys who may have competed against the Wildcats.

“That’s huge for me,” Kluender said. “I’m a guy who likes to build those relationships. I want to have more brothers. They’re going to be my brothers over the next four years, and I want to get to know them.”

Coach Steve Ryan spoke to the crowd after all the student-athletes had signed.

“We started the 2022 season and our offseason program and everyone has the same goal,” Ryan said. “One of the great things at Morningside is you have guys who know what it takes and have done it before.”

Other area players included Ponca’s Taylor Korth, Remsen St. Mary’s senior Austin Jensen, Vermillion's Jack Kratz and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s Vince Katzfey.

Briar Cliff brings in good class

Briar Cliff coach Shane LaDage wanted to be in a better place by the end of the signing period.

LaDage feels a lot more confident after bringing in the class he did on Tuesday.

The Chargers are bringing in exactly 30 new guys onto their roster. Bringing in that amount of players allows guys to add depth, something the Chargers didn’t have toward the end of the season.

LaDage remembered how low some groups were throughout the season, and needed guys to just practice.

“We can practice the way we want to practice and that’s going to be a huge difference,” LaDage said.

The majority of the players are from the high school ranks, but LaDage used his connections from his Minot State days to grab a couple of transfers.

Just two guys are in the Siouxland area: Akron-Westfield wide receiver Derek Vanderlinden and North defensive lineman Jayston Paulson.

“I think for sure you’ll see these kids come in and compete,” said LaDage, who will be in his second year coaching the Chargers. “With all these guys, our roster is already better going into the fall.”

