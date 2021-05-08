 Skip to main content
NCAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: No. 1 South Dakota State moves onto FCS championship
NCAA FCS FOOTBALL | NO. 1 SDSU 33, DELAWARE 3

NCAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: No. 1 South Dakota State moves onto FCS championship

BROOKING, S.D. — South Dakota State put the clamps on a pair of Delaware quarterbacks, logging seven sacks on their way to a 33-3 win in a Football Championship Subdivision football semifinal game Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

The top-seeded Jackrabbits scored the final 33 points of the game after an early Blue Hen field goal and move on the to national title game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas next Sunday.

SDSU to the early 3-0 deficit, responding with a 41-yard return on the ensuing kickoff by Jordan Meachum and the Jackrabbits grabbed the lead moments later on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Mark Gronowski to Jaxon Janke.

Gronowski completed 10-of-16 passes for 162 yards and two scores.

Linebackers Preston Tetzlaff and Logan Backhaus shared game-high honors in overall tackles with 12 each. Backhaus, a former Spirit Lake prep athlete, had three double-digit tackle games this season.

Backhaus is one of five Northwest Iowa players on the Jackrabbits' roster. 

Delaware quarterback Nolan Henderson, who returned after being shaken up on the Blue Hens' first-quarter scoring drive, was an efficient 18-of-21 passing for 142 yards. He completed his first 11 passes of the day but was harassed constantly by the SDSU defense.

