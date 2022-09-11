Nebraska fires coach Scott Frost after dismal 16-31 record

Three games into the 2022 season, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost has been fired.

He ends his coaching career at NU with a 16-31 record, which includes a 5-22 record in games decided by one score. The last loss- and game – of his tenure followed the script, as NU lost 45-42 to Georgia Southern after giving up 642 yards to a Sun Belt squad with a new head coach of its own.

Trev Alberts released a statement Sunday announcing the decision.

“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately," Alberts said. "Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication.

“After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change in our head coaching position."

Frost’s contract, extended by two years late in an unsuccessful 2019 season, called for his buyout to be $15 million, but Alberts negotiated a decrease that kicks in Oct. 1, cutting that $15 million in half to $7.5 million. To fire Frost now means Nebraska could be on the hook for the entire amount, and that the Huskers’ most prominent boosters – some of whom are friends with Frost – did not stop the firing from happening.

The Huskers named Mickey Joseph interim head coach.

In a shock to Husker fans who celebrated the former NU quarterback’s return, Frost never even delivered a postseason opportunity. He lost the first six games of his tenure. His 3-9 2021 team posted the worst record in more than a half-century. He so mismanaged the duties of a special teams analyst that NCAA slapped him with a show-cause order and a five-day suspension he never had to serve. His press conferences and radio interviews – whether commenting on players wearing hooded sweatshirts, linemen vomiting at practice or the creativity of Whipple – featured several foot-in-mouth sound bytes.

Most of all, Frost lost games. His program consistently found novel ways to do it, too. In the early Frost years, NU’s defense failed Frost. In 2020 and 2021, as the defense improved, it was a combination of offensive miscues and special teams so awful that analytics services ranked among the five worst units in college football. While admitting the evidence for success was scant, Alberts retained Frost, who retooled his offensive staff and added 16 high-profile transfers.

In 2022, it’s the defense again. A defense Frost expected to be much better than it has been, but is currently allowing 5.65 yards per carry to the likes of Northwestern, North Dakota and Georgia Southern.

“I certainly didn’t expect that tonight,” Frost said after the Georgia Southern loss. “I thought we’d perform a lot better than that.”

Frost thought that frequently in his tenure. Too often, he was wrong.

Nebraska’s search for a new head coach begins now, and speculation will include both in-house names like associate head coach Mickey Joseph and wish-list options like Urban Meyer, Matt Campbell and perhaps even Zac Taylor, the former Husker QB who took the Bengals to the Super Bowl last season. A new coach will be able to recruit to a state-of-the-art, yet-to-be-opened football complex, pay competitively for assistants and having a fan base so faithful that, with less than a minute left on Saturday night, yelled its lungs out for Nebraska to beat Georgia Southern.

After 4 1/4 seasons, the fan base will cheer for someone other than Frost.