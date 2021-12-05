No. 2 Michigan humbles Iowa in Big Ten Championship football game

INDIANAPOLIS — Iowa stepped onto the Big Ten’s biggest stage Saturday night and stumbled.

Second-ranked Michigan, on a mission to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, humbled the Hawkeyes 42-3 in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A title-game record crowd of 67,183 watched the Wolverines overwhelm 15th-ranked Iowa in a battle of two teams seeking their first Big Ten football championship since sharing the crown in 2004.

Michigan wasted no time making its case for a playoff opportunity, scoring a pair of touchdowns in a two-minute span midway through the first quarter to open a lead which went unchallenged.

"We knew we would have to play our best and probably make a couple of things happen, but that didn’t materialize," Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said.

The Wolverines finished things off by scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter to pile up the most points allowed by the Hawkeyes since a 45-16 loss to Stanford in the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2015 season.

Even when the Hawkeyes turned to back-up quarterback Alex Padilla midway through the third quarter after starter Spencer Petras left with a torso injury, Iowa failed to reach the end zone.

Trailing 21-3 after Hassan Haskins ended Michigan’s first possession with the first of his two second-half touchdown runs on a 4-yard carry, Iowa replaced starting quarterback Spencer Petras.

Padilla did move Iowa 67 yards on 14 plays, completing 5-of-6 passes, but came away empty despite a completion to Tyler Goodson on a fourth-and-3 play from the Wolverines’ 8-yard line.

Goodson was dropped seven yards behind the line of scrimmage and the Wolverines took an 18-point lead into the final quarter.

"We executed well on that drive there, executed well, but we didn’t finish it," Padilla said.

Ferentz said Iowa’s inability to score touchdowns when it reached the red zone on a couple of occasions only complicated things.

"When you’re going against a defense that played as well as Michigan did, you have to finish drives off," Ferentz said.

Haskins, limited to 56 yards on 17 carries, followed his third quarter touchdown run with a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter as Michigan capitalized on a punt blocked Cornelius Johnson.

Iowa made the move to Padilla after Petras completed just 9-of-22 passes for 137 yards in his first start since a Nov. 6 game at Northwestern.

Petras and the Hawkeyes played from behind from the opening quarter, a familiar spot for an Iowa team that has now trailed or been behind in 10 of its 13 games this season.

Blake Corum gave Michigan an early lead to work with, busting through the right side and racing 67 yards for a touchdown on the Wolverines’ second possession of the game.

The sophomore benefited from several solid blocks as he sprinted to the end zone virtually untouched to give Michigan a 7-0 edge with 6:38 to go in the opening quarter.

It took the Wolverines just over a minute to double their lead.

After moving the ball 59 yards on the their first possession of the game, the Hawkeyes went three-and-out after Michigan’s initial score the Wolverines pounced.

On the first snap of the ensuing series, Donovan Edwards took a lengthy lateral from Cade McNamara and completed a halfback pass to a wide-open Roman Wilson for a 75-yard score.

The touchdown left the Hawkeyes in a 14-0 hole with 5:27 remaining in the first quarter.

"We were ready for them, but we just didn’t execute on their big plays," linebacker Seth Benson said. "You have to get them out of the stuff they really like to do, but they hit us with those big plays."

Iowa, led by 56 rushing yards from Gavin Williams, responded with a 10-play, 71-yard drive but things stalled shortly after Spencer Petras hit Charlie Jones with a 28-yard pass for a first-and-goal at the Wolverines’ 9-yard line.

The Hawkeyes (10-3) settled for a 22-yard field goal by Caleb Shudak, leaving Iowa with a 14-3 deficit that carried into the second half.

Iowa relied on the leg of punter Tory Taylor to leave Michigan with miserable field position throughout an opening half which did not see the Wolverines take a single snap in Hawkeye territory.

Taylor responded, booting a pair his five first-half punts over 50 yards and leaving the Wolverines (12-1) inside their 10 on three occasions.

Michigan’s quick strikes for scores came after Iowa missed a pair of scoring opportunities on its first drive of the game.

After Petras hit Sam LaPorta for gains of 15 and 20 yards to move the ball to the Wolverines’ 17-yard line, Iowa attempted some unsuccessful trickery.

Running back Gavin Williams attempted a halfback pass that caught Michigan off guard, but wide-open fullback Monte Pottebaum tripped as he entered the end zone and the first-down pass fell incomplete.

The Hawkeye drive stalled and Shudak missed a field goal attempt for just the fourth time in his 26 tries this season.

His 33-yard attempt from the right hash mark went wide right and Michigan needed just 1:57 to take a lead it would not relinquish.

