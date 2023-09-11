DES MOINES — Konner McQuillan scored on a 16-yard run in overtime to lift defending NAIA national champion Northwestern College to a 27-24 road win over NCAA Division I FCS foe Drake University Saturday.

Trailing 21-13 with just over two minutes remaining in regulation, the Red Raiders rallied for their 15th straight win.

An interception from Luke Jeltema gave Northwestern the ball with just 2:33 left on the clock. On a 1st-and-10 play from the Drake 38, quarterback Jalyn Gramstad hit McQuillan in stride running free down the Drake sideline for a touchdown with just 43 left to play. The Red Raiders tied the game at 24-24 on a two-point conversion as Gramstad connected on a pass to Michael Storey.

The game-tying drive should have ended in a turnover, but a pair of Drake penalties gave Northwestern new life.

In overtime, Northwestern won the coin toss and elected to defend first. The Raider defense force the Bulldogs to settle for a 40-yard field goal.

After Northwestern got the ball, a pair of runs from Gramstad set up a 3rd-and-1. The Raiders then ran a trick play. Lining up in the typical shotgun formation, prior to the snap, McQuillan shifted over and received a direct snap from center. Running to his right, it first appeared he would be stopped short of the goal lube. But, he stopped, turned, ran across the field and trotted into the end zone, giving the Raiders a thrilling 27-24 victory.

Gramstad connected on 25-of-25 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown, and also notched his fourth-career 100-yard rushing game with 114 net yards and another score. Storey had 10 catches for 81 yards to lead the team in receiving.

The top-ranked Raiders host Doane in their home opener Saturday, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. at De Valois Stadium.