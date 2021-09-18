Northwestern football shuts out Doane, 38-0

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Northwestern's defense was in total lockdown mode here Saturday.

Oh, and the offense was pretty good, too.

It all added up to a 38-0 shutout of Doane in Great Plains Athletic Conference football at De Valois Stadium.

Northwestern, now 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the GPAC, limited Doane to 87 total yards, while the offense churned out 493.

The NAIA second-ranked Red Raiders -- national runners-up during the 2021 spring season-- were simply dominant on a hot and windy afternoon.

“It all started early in the week with great preparation,” Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. “We got after our guys this week to really focus in on honing in our preparation.

“We felt we slipped a little bit last week, so I’m proud of our guys. They had a great week of prep and this is the result of that.”

Senior wide receiver Cade Moser hauled in four touchdown passes among his eight receptions. The four touchdowns in one game is a career-best for the former Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley standout.