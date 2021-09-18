Northwestern football shuts out Doane, 38-0

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Northwestern's defense was in total lockdown mode here Saturday.
Oh, and the offense was pretty good, too.
It all added up to a 38-0 shutout of Doane in Great Plains Athletic Conference football at De Valois Stadium.
Northwestern, now 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the GPAC, limited Doane to 87 total yards, while the offense churned out 493.
The NAIA second-ranked Red Raiders -- national runners-up during the 2021 spring season-- were simply dominant on a hot and windy afternoon.
“It all started early in the week with great preparation,” Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. “We got after our guys this week to really focus in on honing in our preparation.
“We felt we slipped a little bit last week, so I’m proud of our guys. They had a great week of prep and this is the result of that.”
Senior wide receiver Cade Moser hauled in four touchdown passes among his eight receptions. The four touchdowns in one game is a career-best for the former Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley standout.
“Blake Fryar put me in great spots today and coach (Josh) Davis put me in position where I could make plays,” Moser said. “That was one of the best defensive performances I’ve ever seen. We just played so well in all phases of the game. We prepared for this and weren’t surprised at all about what happened today.”
Moser amassed 142 yards on his eight grabs, while Michael Storey also had eight catches for 87 yards.
Blake Fryar passed for 266 yards, completing 21 of 38. The sophomore from Waukee, Iowa (Van Meter High School) was making just his fifth collegiate start.
Northwestern was coming off a scare last week, pulling out a 35-29 overtime victory at Midland.
“This showed our team what they’re capable of,” McCarty said. “We got a taste of what a great week of preparation looks like on the scoreboard.
“Cade’s an explosive threat and can score from anywhere on the field. He’s been overshadowed a bit the last few years by Shane Solberg, now he gets his time to shine and he’s a special athlete out there.”
Fryar – filling in for injured All-American Tyson Kooima – left the game in the fourth quarter. He appeared to be slightly shaken up and was replaced by Luke Guggenmos.
“Blake is always cool under pressure,” McCarty said. “He’s taken a few hits the last few weeks so he’s been banged up. Blake’s a trooper and he’ll be fine next week.”
Konner McQuillan rushed for 102 yards on 20 carries for the Red Raiders, who were playing their second of just four home games this season.
There were plenty of offensive highlights, but defense was the story.
Doane (1-2, 1-2) ran 34 plays, passing for 62 yards and rushing for 25. A bulk of the receiving yards came on a 44-yard completing.
“Our guys played really well as a unit defensively,” McCarty said. “It really starts up front. At halftime I think they had 18 total yards and our guys took a lot of pride and continued to execute for all four quarters.”
Linebacker Parker Fryar – Blake's younger brother – finished with three solo tackles. Jaden Snyder led Northwestern with four stops and an interception, while Ben Kingery also picked off a pass.
“We had a good game plan to beat the good things that Doane does on offense,” Parker Fryar said. “We guarded receivers well.”
Northwestern went right down the field and scored on the game’s first series. Logan Meyer busted into the end zone from the wildcat formation, capping a 12-play, 74-yard march. McQuillan carried seven times in that drive.
An Eli Stader 46-yard field goal early in the second quarter made it 10-0. Moser had touchdown grabs of 26 and 9 yards before halftime as Northwestern mounted a 24-0 lead.
Kingery’s interception on the third play of the second half gave the Red Raiders a short field at the Doane 25-yard line. They ran eight plays and scored on a 4-yard pass from Fryar to Moser on fourth down.
The final touchdown was an 18-yard reception by Moser on the second play of the fourth quarter.
“I love this offense,” Moser said. “We just put our skill guys in position to make plays and the O line played great. The second group even came in and marched us down the field to run out the clock. We have so much depth that can make plays.”
Northwestern plays its next four games on the road, beginning with Concordia on Saturday. The next home appearance will be Oct. 30 against Dordt.