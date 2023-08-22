ORANGE CITY, Iowa — With his arm and legs, Jalyn Gramstad led Northwestern College to its first national football championship in 39 years last season.

The explosive-dual threat quarterback returns for his junior season this fall, looking to guide the Red Raiders to back-to-back NAIA titles for the first time in school history.

Gramstad's favorite target last season, All-American wide receiver Michael Storey, and the team's top two running backs, Konner McQuillan and Logan Meyer, also are back from last season's 13-1 team.

The Red Raiders, who lost 24 seniors to graduation, must fill holes on the offensive line and in the secondary. But they bring back enough other key players on both sides of the ball to again be a strong title contender.

Northwestern vs Mount Marty football Northwestern quarterback Jalyn Gramstad is grabbed by Mount Marty's Jaren Mortensen during an Oct. 1 game. Gramstad, who lead the Red Raiders …

For the first time in head coach Matt McCarty's tenure, Northwestern is the preseason pick to win the Great Plains Athletic Conference. NWC received eight first-place votes from the league coaches, compared to three for second-place Morningside, last season's GPAC champion with an 11-0 mark.

"There’s definitely excitement going into this season after coming off of last year’s run," McCarty said. "I think this team, though, understands it's a different team. When you go from one year to the next, you add guys, you loose guys. I think this group is really embracing the idea of they get to write their own legacy in Raider football by what they do this year."

More polished QB

Gramstad, who led West Lyon High School to a state title in 2019 as a quarterback and defensive back, started his career at Northwestern on defense. Converted to quarterback in the spring of 2022, he stepped in the third game of the season after starter Blake Fryar went down with an injury on the first play of the second half against Concordia.

The sophomore from Lester, Iowa, remained the starter even after Fryar recovered from his injury, as the Red Raiders reeled off 12 straight wins.

In Northwestern's 35-25 win over Keiser (Fla.) in the NAIA championship game, Gramstad was named the Offensive Player of the Game. The 6-foot quarterback weaved, dodged and swerved past defenders throughout the day at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, N.C., finishing with 148 yards rushing on 22 carries, with many of the yards coming on key third down scrambles. He also threw for 247 yards and three more scores.

A second-team all-GPAC selection, Gramstad finished the season with 2,511 passing yards and 25 touchdowns and a team-high 1,024 rushing yards. His 23 rushing touchdowns were the most in the NAIA.

"He's just a natural leader, a very gifted runner. So having him back leading our offense, that's a great place to start."

After an "outstanding" offseason, McCarty said he expects the junior QB to continue to shine.

"I think if you watched him play right now, you'd see he's a much more polished quarterback," he said. "He's throwing the ball the best he's ever thrown it."

Storey, a fifth-year senior from Spencer, led Northwestern receivers last season with 79 receptions for 1,146 yards and his team-high 14 touchdown grabs. In the Raiders' 52-27 win over Marian (Ind.) in the NAIA quarterfinals, Storey hauled in a record four passes for scores in the second quarter. Junior wide receiver Tannor Schouten is expected to offer another target for Gramstad.

McQuillan, a senior from Leavenworth, Kan., was the team's second-leading rusher behind Gramstad last season, running for 806 yards and 11 touchdowns, and also had 273 receiving yards. The team's third-leading rusher, Logan Meyer, also is back. The junior from Alvord ran for 543 yards and nine touchdowns.

"We feel like we have some really great weapons around Jalyn so he doesn't have to do everything," McCarty said.

Up front, just one starter returns on the offensive line, senior Jawan Grant. Stepping in will be two others who have received plenty of snap, Patrick Gottburg, a senior from Sioux City East, and Kole Cleveringa, a sophomore from Sioux Center.

Northwestern vs Midland football Northwestern's Michael Storey dodges away from Midland's Brady Martin during a Nov. 5 game. Storey, an NAIA All-American wide receiver, return…

Defensive returnees

The Raiders lost six starters on defense. The most noteworthy departure was Parker Fryar, a first-team All-NAIA linebacker and last season's GPAC Defensive Player of the Year last season. With two seasons of eligibility remaining, Fryar transferred to the University of South Dakota this spring. Helping to fill the void at linebacker will be Ben Kingery, a second-team All-GPAC selection, and Ben Egli, who won GPAC Defensive Player of the Week honors in the Raiders' win over Midland.

Up front, Northwestern boasts seven, fifth-year players on the defensive line. "All seven of those guys have played a lot for us," McCarty said.

The returnees include Jessen Reinking, who missed the 2022 due to a cancer diagnosis. The junior from Kingsley, Iowa is now healthy and "looks better than ever," the head coach said.

The Red Raiders' special teams get a boost with the return of kicker Eli Stader. The senior from Cedar Grove, Wis. set a new single-season school record in PAT kick percentage (98.6%) last year while also notching the program's second-most PATs in a season (68), behind his own record set in 2021.

Northwestern opens the season with a pair of road games -- Sept. 2 in Seward, Neb. vs. GPAC foe Concordia and Sept. 9 in Des Moines vs. Drake, the team's lone non-conference opponent this season.

Northwestern football banner Northwestern College players celebrate winning the NAIA championship over Keizer (Fla.), 35-25 in Durham, N.C. on Dec. 17.