Northwestern, which won last season's NAIA national championship, is the preseason pick to win the 2023 GPAC championship.

The Red Raiders totaled 98 points and eight first-place votes from league coaches, compared to the second-place preseason pick Morningside, which received 83 points and three first-place ballots. The Mustangs won last season's GPAC champion with an 11-0 mark.

The Red Raiders finished with a record of 13-1 after defeating Keiser University in the title game, 35-25. Morningside picked up an opening round of the playoffs before falling to the Keiser in the second round.

Dordt was picked third in the preseason poll with 78 points and Midland was fourth with 75. Hastings rounded out the top five with 59 points.

Briar Cliff was the last pick in the 11-team league with 14 total points.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.

Morningside vs Dakota Wesleyan football Morningside's Ryan Cole dodges away from Dakota Wesleyan's Layton Eide during a GPAC game at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City on Oct. 29. Mo…

2023 GPAC Preseason Football Coaches' Poll:

Place Team Points First Place Votes

1. Northwestern 98 8

2. Morningside 93 3

3. Dordt 78

4. Midland 75

5. Hastings 59

6. Concordia 57

7. Jamestown 38

8. Doane 36

9. Mount Marty 30

10. Dakota Wesleyan 27

11. Briar Cliff 14