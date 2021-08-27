 Skip to main content
Northwestern opens season against Presentation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ABERDEEN, S.D. — The Northwestern College football team opens its 2021 fall season with a road game Saturday against Presentation College. 

The Saints did not win a game in 2020, as they went 0-10 overall and lost all nine contests in NSAA play.

This is the first meeting between the Red Raiders and Saints. 

Perhaps one big key is getting the Saints to give up penalty yards. Presentation had 492 yards in penalties last season. 

The Red Raiders will send out quarterback Blake Fryar under center, since senior Tyson Kooima is still healing from an Achilles' foot injury. 

Fryar will be making his second career start, this time with much less pressure. He was the starter in the national championship game against Lindsey Wilson. 

There, Fryar threw for 157 yards on 22-for-32 passing. Cade Moser led the Red Raiders with six receptions for 54 yards, while Fryar had a team-high 38 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Blake Fryar

Fryar
