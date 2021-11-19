Northwestern set to start playoff run by hosting Central Methodist

The Central Methodist University football team won’t come into Orange City intimidated on Saturday.

CMU has already seen a playoff-caliber team this season.

Northwestern will host the Eagles at noon Saturday inside DeValois Stadium as part of a first-round game in the NAIA Football Championship Series.

The Red Raiders are ranked fourth while the Eagles are ranked 16th.

The Eagles opened up the season with a 37-10 loss to Grand View, which earned the No. 3 seed in-between Morningside and Northwestern.

Eagles coach David Calloway said that the Eagles will use that experience from the loss to the Vikings, going into the game against the Red Raiders.

“A lot of people throw the ball nowadays and they do a good job of attacking the field vertically,” Calloway said. “Quite a few people throw the ball in our league. Everybody passes a little differently, we play against good football teams.

“Northwestern is a good football team and we’re excited for the challenge,” Calloway said.

The Red Raiders’ defense has been clicking, notwithstanding the loss to Morningside two weeks ago.

The Red Raiders’ defense is ninth in the country in defensive points per game at 15.6 and have the second-most interceptions with 20. West Lyon HIgh School grad Jaden Snyder has the most with four.

Northwestern also has six defensive interceptions.

The Red Raiders will have their focus on Eagles sophomore quarterback Paxton DeLaurent. He has thrown for 2,299 yards with 24 touchdowns.

DeLaurent has been picked off 12 times.

DeLaurent also leads CMU in rushing, as he has collected 475 rushing yards. He has found paydirt seven times on the ground.

The Eagles quarterback has been responsible for 31 out of the team’s 40 touchdowns.

The Red Raiders, however, have been balanced on offense.

They’ve thrown for 328.5 passing yards per game, good for fifth-most in the NAIA.

Northwestern has employed two quarterbacks, as Blake Fryar started the season before Tyson Kooima returned from an Achilles injury.

Fryar has 2,172 passing yards while Kooima has 1,219 yards in just three starts.

Cade Moser leads Northwestern’s receiving corps with 1,176 receiving yards.

The Red Raiders made it to the national championship game during the spring, where they ran into a loss against Lindsey Wilson.

Red Raiders coach Matt McCarty said his team is hungry.

“They know there are big things ahead, and we have to take care of business,” McCarty said. “The biggest thing is that we have to be ready to play every single play. We have to be ready, and make the most of it.”

