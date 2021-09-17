NU not interested in underdog card as OU looms: 'What type of team would we be if we didn't believe?'

“We need to execute and start fast and finish. Start to finish, we need to play our game. We have to be able to run the ball and need to execute. No turnovers. The stuff we’ve been talking about all year long as a team needs to happen on Saturday. They’re obviously a top-five ranked team in the country and a very good team, so we need to come ready to go in all phases of the game.”

Oklahoma has scored 40-plus points 36 times in 55 outings under fourth-year head coach Lincoln Riley (47-8 overall) and has crested 50 on 19 occasions. It’s a team that’s built to score and score a lot.

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday he’s excited about the chance his defense has to measure itself. The fourth-year defensive coordinator said the preparation is like any other week, but it’s impossible not to have a little bit of extra juice for a game like this one.

“A little bit of both, probably,” he said. “It’s a nameless, faceless opponent every week. And if you don’t prepare like it is, then you get snuck up on. You get the trap game. You have to prepare like it’s Oklahoma or like it’s Ohio State or like we’re playing for the national championship every single week, and that’s what these guys do and that’s no different this week.