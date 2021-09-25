POWER 5 COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREVIEW CAPSULES

Colorado State (1-2) at No. 5 Iowa

When: 2:35 p.m. Saturday (FS1)

Briefly: A quick glance at the statistics would indicate Iowa's Spencer Petras is an average Big Ten quarterback.

One number pops out, though, and illustrates a major reason the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes (3-0) have won nine straight games.

The second-year starter hasn’t thrown an interception since early in the second quarter of the Nov. 27 game against Nebraska, a streak of 22 quarters entering Saturday's 2:30 p.m. final nonconference game against Colorado State (1-2).

While Petras said he would like to improve on his completion percentage, he knows the more meaningful stat is his 154 consecutive passes without getting picked off.

“That’s probably the No. 1 job,” Petras said. “I think our number now is like 98% chance if we don’t turn the ball over on offense, we win the game at Iowa. Not turning the ball over is huge.”

Petras has completed 49 of 84 passes for 460 yards and two touchdowns this season for a 58.3% completion rate, below the 65% he set as his goal.