Ryan Held officially introduced as Loper coach

KEARNEY — Ryan Held took the first steps in settling in as Nebraska-Kearney's 19th head football coach during an introductory news conference Tuesday.

Throughout his opening statement, Held praised the community of Kearney. He said it felt like “home,” and stressed his commitment for hard work and building the program.

“It’s nice to have this press conference and get to meet people, but now we have to go to work,” Held said. “We have to get players understanding what we’re trying to get done in the strength program, then once we get off recruiting we get to install our stuff for spring football.”

This is Held’s first full-time head coaching gig since his 2014-2015 stint at Northeast Oklahoma A&M, having spent the previous seasons as running backs coach at Nebraska (2018-'21) and the offensive coordinator at North Alabama (2022).

“I saw the assistant’s side of the fence of doing things,” Held said. “Every day is about learning and how you take those learned experiences to make yourself better. It’s about making sure you do the due diligence in recruiting, implementing things in practice, or just the presentation to the players. That’s all part of it.”

In recruiting, Held wants to lock down the state of Nebraska, building on the contacts he built as one of the Huskers' primary recruiters.

His experience at NU has helped Held ease into the transition at UNK because of the shared concepts between the teams’ offensive systems.

Held plans to tweak the offense, while keeping carryover from the unique option attack that propelled the Lopers to recent success.

UNK has had four straight winning seasons, including a playoff berth, a far cry from programs Held has taken over in the past.

“One of the schools, when I got there, had 14 players left in the program,” Held said. “The issues were numbers, culture and talent. We were able to come in and make an impact with that.”

While official announcements of assistant coaches will not happen for a while, Held hinted at one staff member having Kearney ties and outlined the qualities he’s looking for as he conducts the search to fill out his staff.

“I need grinders, I need guys who have gone on the bus for 12 hours with the sack lunch,” Held said, promoting his mantra throughout the news conference. “I don’t need guys that have had everything given to them, you have to earn it.”

Held emphasized throughout the acronym of "DDT" — disciplined, detailed and tough. Those are the key traits he looks for on the field, in the classroom and with his assistant coaches, he said.

With every new regime comes a culture change, with Held wanting the culture of DDT to carry the Lopers to championship success.

“We have to figure out what we are going to do that’s one step more than our opponents,” Held said. “If complacency ever exists, that won’t happen.”

Even though Held’s previous two years have come at the higher levels of Power Five FBS and FCS schools, he knows the standard is high in the MIAA.

“This is a conference of championships and excellence,” Held said. “When I was growing up I had a great respect for this conference, with two Pitt State alums as parents, and as a junior college coach, schools would come and recruit players we had. I look forward to great competition and fellowship in the fall.”

Next on the agenda for Held is signing day and spring practice, hoping to get his system implemented and keep the success up when the season kicks off in the fall.

PHOTOS: Ryan Held press conference