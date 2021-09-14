Scott Frost eager to see Nebraska-Oklahoma from a new perspective

» The first attribute that stands out about Oklahoma is speed, Frost said. Not only does Nebraska have to execute its scheme against the Sooners, it has to do so “as fast as possible."

» Frost loves the way Martinez is preparing for games, and avoiding turnovers, and scrambling sacks into touchdowns. He’d also love to take some pressure off Martinez’s shoulders — and legs.

“The more we can take off his plate, the better,” Frost said. “I think there was a couple times where he could probably have chosen to keep the ball, but it’s hard to make that decision when he just ran for 76 yards.”

Saturday’s matchup will serve as a homecoming for running back Sevion Morrison, who is from Tulsa. He anticipates several family members will be in the stands, and Morrison shares a trainer with Oklahoma safety Patrick Fields.

Morrison’s text threads have been short on trash talk, he said. Fields offers more support than slick talk.

But if Morrison meets his old friend on the field Saturday, “Oh, it’s on,” Morrison said. “There’s always competition (between us). It’s always been like that.”