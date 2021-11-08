Scott Frost will return in 2022 under restructured contract, ending speculation of his status

Scott Frost’s job is safe for now.

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced Monday that Nebraska's head football coach will return for a fifth season in 2022, putting to rest speculation that had bubbled up in recent weeks that he could be fired after a fourth straight losing season to begin his tenure at his alma mater.

Alberts said Frost has agreed to a restructured contract, though the details of the contract were not immediately addressed.

The Journal Star has requested a copy of the new agreement.

“In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had several productive discussions with Coach Frost," Alberts said in a statement. "Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football and has agreed to a restructured contract. I am excited to continue to work together with Scott. We share a love of Nebraska and this football program and want nothing more than Nebraska Football to again compete for championships."

Frost has a 15-27 record overall and a 10-23 mark in the Big Ten through his first four seasons on the job. He is 6-15 against Nebraska's Big Ten West foes.

The 2021 season has been perhaps the most confounding so far, as the Huskers have played four teams in the most recent top-10 rankings to the wire — Oklahoma, Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State— but also have lost to Illinois, Minnesota and Purdue. The Huskers are 0-6 overall in games decided by one score.

One-third of Frost’s wins at Nebraska have come against FCS and Group of Five schools, including victories over Fordham and Buffalo in September this year.

“I appreciate the confidence Trev Alberts has shown in me to continue to lead this program," Frost said in a statement. "I love this state, this football program and am honored and humbled for the opportunity to serve as the head coach at my alma mater. Our immediate focus is on the two games ahead against Wisconsin and Iowa, and the opportunity in front of us to build momentum heading into the offseason and 2022. I understand we have not won at a high enough level, but I am confident our football program will continue to take steps forward.”

It is increasingly rare in college football to see a coach given more time after four straight losing seasons, but the administration at Nebraska also said from the time Frost was hired that he would have a long runway to try to fix a program they felt was entirely broken.

That was why Frost received a seven-year contract when he arrived at Nebraska in December of 2017 and was the rationale behind giving him a two-year extension in 2019 despite the fact that the Huskers hadn’t begun winning with any regularity at that point.

In fact, the two-year extension, which put Frost under contract through Dec. 31, 2026, was announced shortly before Nebraska kicked off against Wisconsin on Nov. 16, 2019. Frost was 7-13 at Nebraska going into that game. Beginning with a loss to the Badgers that day, Nebraska is 8-14 since.

The extension’s other impact: It increased the cost to buy Frost out of his contract substantially.

If NU had fired the Wood River High graduate after the 2021 season, effective, say, Dec. 1, it would have owed him $20.4 million unless it tried to fire him for cause.

All in all, buying out Frost and his staff after this year would have cost in the neighborhood of $24.5 million.

The restructured contract could be similar to one Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh agreed to in January, which lowered his guaranteed annual salary and buyout terms and increased the amount of potential for incentives earned through on-field performance.

Frost has remained steadfast in his belief that his program is on the right track.

“Listen, like I said, man, I bleed for Nebraska. I’ve lived in O’Neill and Lincoln and McCook and Wood River. I was born in Crete. And I bleed for this,” he said. “We’re giving it everything we have and pouring everything we have into this. Nobody is more disappointed than me that it hasn’t happened yet. But, there’s too many good things happening for us to not get over this hump. You guys wrote about it a lot, I let the captains talk to the team after the game. I told them today, ‘Don’t hang your head.’ They should be proud of the way they played. They put themselves in position to have a chance to win against really good competition.

“We’re doing a lot of things right, they’ve just got to keep doing them.”

Among the problems for Frost and company this year is that, although the Huskers have played tough in their biggest games of the season, they haven’t been able to find ways to win the other conference games on their schedule other than a 56-7 rout of Northwestern last month. The Wildcats are the only team in the Big Ten West that the Huskers have won their most recent game against.

“The one thing I’ll be critical of myself and the team is, if we played with that much spirit in every game, I think we’d have a couple more wins,” Frost said. “Now, you go through the grind of a season and it’s hard to play your absolute best every game, but I never want us to look back. There were guys jumping around on the benches and the sideline. That’s the passion Nebraska fans want to see and that’s the passion I want to see.”

The two left on the schedule, Wisconsin and Iowa, are a collective 5-0 against Frost-led NU teams and have won five and six consecutive against the Huskers, respectively.

Announcing the decision to bring Frost back now serves multiple purposes for Nebraska. First, with a bye week on tap, the coaching staff will be on the road recruiting and can use the announcement to at least help quell concerns about long-term stability in Lincoln.

Also, it’s possible NU will be without standout JoJo Domann the final two games and certainly not beyond the realm of possibility that a few others may opt-out or miss the final two games, though Frost said he wasn’t concerned about opt-outs being a major issue in his program.

Either way, Nebraska will be an underdog on the road against the Badgers and hasn’t found a way to win any of its three one-score games against the Hawkeyes the past three years.

