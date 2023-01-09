Shatel: Thanks, Max Duggan, for representing everything Council Bluffs stands for

Thank you, Max.

For having Kevin White’s back.

White was covering the Metro Conference high school track meet years ago at Burke Stadium for the Council Bluffs Nonpareil. Officials asked him to leave the press box because he was covering two Council Bluffs schools.

Thanks, Max. For representing Bob Nielsen.

Nielsen was the boys basketball coach at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson years ago. They were playing Omaha Westside in the Metro tourney at the Civic Auditorium.

TJ was up at the half, and Nielsen could hear the Westside coach yelling in the other locker room to his players. Nielsen told his players to listen as the Westside coach screamed, “Do you know who we’re playing? Do you know where they’re from?”

The kids from across the Missouri River were inspired to finish off the victory.

And thanks, Max, for finally getting this scribe off his duff and across the river.

I thought about it Thursday as I drove across the Missouri River and onto Broadway Street in Council Bluffs: I’ve never done a column over here.

Thirty-two years. It’s nothing against Council Bluffs. I’ve always been so focused on Omaha and Nebraska. Never, ever looked east.

That changes now. And it’s because of Max Duggan.

On Monday night, Duggan will run out into the spotlight as the quarterback for TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

And he will take Council Bluffs with him.

Boxer Ron Stander and baseball pitchers Stan Bahnsen and Jon Lieber, among others, hailed from Council Bluffs. But the city has never been in the national sports spotlight like this.

With apologies to Matt Walsh, Duggan is the new mayor of Council Bluffs.

There have been Max Duggan billboards up in Council Bluffs and Omaha, sponsored by TCU’s athletic department. ESPN came out to do a long story on Duggan and his hometown.

Meanwhile, Duggan is a walking, talking billboard for his hometown. The former four-sport athlete at Lewis Central is the humble, hard-working embodiment of the town.

I figured it was high time to find out what that meant.

So on Thursday afternoon, I met White, Nielsen, Justin Kammrad and Tom Hanafan at Barley’s bar on the east side of Council Bluffs.

Hanafan, from Omaha, was a longtime mayor of Council Bluffs. Kammrad, from Council Bluffs, played football at UNO and coached Duggan at Lewis Central. Nielsen coached track at TJ for more than 40 years.

For almost an hour, we talked Max and what he means to his town, his people.

First up: Nielsen brings up an interception Duggan threw in a state playoff game against Cedar Rapids Xavier where Duggan ran nearly 70 yards to stop the defensive back from scoring.

“That was symbolic,” Nielsen said. “And the Kansas State (Big 12 title game), they showed him on his hands and knees, he couldn’t even breathe. That defines who that kid is.

“Just to watch the effort that guy puts out. They don’t make them like that anymore. I know it’s a cliché. But they don’t.”

Said Hanafan: “He was always a better person than he was a ball player. He took care of everybody.”

I brought up Duggan staying at TCU and not transferring after being demoted by first-year coach Sonny Dykes. Is that a symbol of Council Bluffs?

“He cares more about the team and community than anything else,” Kammrad said. “I think that’s Council Bluffs, but it’s also Midwest values. When you say you’re going to do something, you do it.”

Example: Duggan’s recruiting process. He wasn’t interested in Iowa or Iowa State because “that’s what everybody else did,” Kammrad said.

He chose TCU over Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia and Nebraska because of “fit” and “relationships.”

“It was never about the bright lights for him,” Kammrad said.

Barley’s began to fill up with the after-work crowd. And as I looked around at the tables, I could imagine conversations were similar to the one at our table.

How about Max Duggan? Where are you going to watch the game Monday night?

“These are hard-working people,” said Hanafan, who was mayor of Council Bluffs from 1988-2014.

“A lot of them work in Omaha, but now there are people in Omaha who work over here. It’s a changing landscape, but the people who grew up here are still pretty proud of this place. When you have something like (Duggan) happen, it unites people.”

There are 14 replica-sized Big Ten helmets displayed above the bar at Barley’s. You don’t see that often in Omaha. It’s a reminder that this is Big Ten Country.

“We’re always kind of looked down upon,” said White, a longtime Council Bluffs resident and former World-Herald sports writer.

“We’re in the Omaha media market and the TV stations are Omaha. You turn on the news every night and the lead story is Nebraska football.

“There are Husker fans here, but there are a lot of Iowa and Iowa State fans. For years Nebraska fans made fun of the Big Ten. Now that they’re struggling in the Big Ten, there’s a little satisfaction from the fans here.”

But being from Council Bluffs apparently means the shadow extends on both ends.

“I’ll tell you who else looks down on us — the rest of the state of Iowa,” Nielsen said. “It’s on the west side, out here in nowhere land.”

Said Hanafan: “You have to fight for every inch. I used to referee. I remember doing the (Iowa) state semifinals in football. A guy asked me where I was from. I said Council Bluffs. He said, 'Shoot I didn’t know they played football in Council Bluffs.'”

Said White: “I was a young sports writer at the Nonpareil at the Metro track meet at Burke Stadium. I’m in the press box covering AL and TJ. I get kicked out of the press box. Honest to God. They didn’t think I should be in the press box covering AL and TJ.”

Kammrad was a record-setting running back at UNO and the school’s first Harlan Hill finalist. He said that mentality drove him at UNO.

“I get pretty defensive about it because I’m a Council Bluffs guy,” Kammrad said. “Growing up, I wanted to prove I was as good as those guys.”

He guessed that’s what still drives Duggan.

“I talked to him on Monday,” Kammrad said. “He said, 'I just want people to know who we are.'”

There’s a “Max Duggan” banner inside a Council Bluffs Hy-Vee where Duggan’s sister works, White said. You see TCU shirts and sweatshirts around town. One T-shirt store sold out of the color purple.

“People are now going, 'Hey, that’s one of our kids,'” Hanafan said. “That’s ours. He belongs to us.

“We don’t care if it's TCU or wherever. He stood up there and said, 'I’m from Council Bluffs and I’m damn proud to be there.’ There’s no fake in that.”

Said Nielsen: “Just because you cross the river doesn’t mean the kids are different. You line them up and you wouldn’t know where they are from.”

Said Kammrad: “I think there’s a feeling out there that people are just proud of this kid. And he epitomizes this town and he’s standing up for all those athletes who came before him. They’re just as good as anybody.”

There will be a big watch party at Barley’s on Monday night. There will be watch parties all over town.

Jim and Deb Duggan would love this, of course. The Duggans spent the week in Arizona after the Fiesta Bowl, Kammrad said.

They’re the kind of folks who would be at those watch parties, for someone else’s kid, if they weren’t at the national championship watching their own son.

“(Deb) said the championship game is something we watch every year,” White said. “We have a party and watch it. To be in that game is something we can’t grasp.”

Duggan himself would probably be at Barley’s watching the game if he weren’t so busy trying to win it.

That’s Council Bluffs. That’s Omaha. That’s us.

Aren’t we all Max Duggan fans?

“Anybody from Council Bluffs is going to be a TCU fan on Monday night,” White said. “Iowa fan, Iowa State, Nebraska, Oklahoma. Whether you met the guy or not.”

Nielsen then leaned forward.

“If you’re not rooting for him, you’re not human,” he said. “You’re not even alive.”

This old river town will be alive Monday night. Like never before.

Close 1 of 42 Duggan Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan passed for 2,130 yards and 24 touchdowns his senior season. Player of the Year Lewis Central’s Max Duggan is the Nonpareil’s City Football Player of the Year. He has already graduated from L.C. and will head to Texas Christian University next month. Max Duggan Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan, Iowa’s Gatorade Player of the Year, signs his letter of intent to attend Texas Christian University. He is flanked by his parents, Deb and Jim Duggan. November Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan, center, and his Titans teammates celebrate the team's Class 3-A semifinal berth after beating Harlan 35-14 on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. We cover many high school sports programs across southwest Iowa, and it's always great to capture moments of triumph. The Lewis Central football program has had a lot of success recently, but the team made history this fall when it earned a trip to the UNI-Dome, the first for the program in the 43 years that they've been playing high school football at the indoor facility in Cedar Falls. LC football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) looks to the sideline for a play call during the third quarter on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Lewis Central vs Xavier, Cedar Rapids, State 3A Football, Semifi Max Duggan breaks into the clear during the state championship game. Lewis Central vs Xavier, Cedar Rapids, State 3A Football, Semifi Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan throws a pass under pressure from Xavier’s Jon Bell. LC football Lewis Central's Max Duggan (10) finds room to move during a second-quarter touchdown run on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. At left is the Titans' Logan Jones (75); at right is Dane Norville (21). LC football Lewis Central’s Mike Gittins (25) looks to block as Max Duggan (10) runs the ball. LC football Lewis Central's Max Duggan (10) rushes the ball during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. LC football Lewis Central's Max Duggan (10) scampers into the end zone during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. At left is the Titans' Brady Miller. LC v. Harlan Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more in the first half of the Titans’ 49-14 win over Harlan on Oct. 5. Lewis Central Above, Lewis Central’s Max Duggan tries to fight off three Carroll defenders, including Marcus Lee (50) and Brennon Kofron (40). Also shown are the Titans’ Mike Gittins (25), Mason Lucy (71) and Trevor Griffin (61). Below, Lewis Central defensive back Dane Norville (21) braks up a pass intended for Colby Christensen. Duggan leads Lewis Central’s Max Duggan (10) has rushed for 890 yards on just 70 carries for a 12.7-yards-per-carry average that leads Class 3-A. Rush Lewis Central’s Max Duggan (10) rushes the ball during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Tops in Iowa Class 3-A From left, Lewis Central guard Mason Lucy, quarterback Max Duggan and receiver Josh Simmons are part of an offense that is putting up 50.9 points a game, tops in Iowa Class 3-A. Duggan runs the ball Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan runs the ball during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Touchdown Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) and running back Brady Miller (23) celebrate a second-quarter touchdown on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Up the middle Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) takes off up the middle with blocking by teammates Caleb Putnam (59) and Trevor Griffin (61) during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10), tailed by Thomas Jefferson's Emilio Rubio, at left, looks back to his teammates following a 25-yard touchdown run during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 13, 2018. Duggan splits Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan splits Thomas Jefferson defenders Jermaine Green, left, and Quran Owens on a 25-yard touchdown. Below, a pack of L.C. tacklers brings down Green. Duggan throws Lewis Central's Max Duggan (10) throws during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Duggan touchdown Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) and teammate Josh Simmons (14) celebrate a Duggan touchdown during the third quarter. The two connected on a 47-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage and later teamed up for a 20-yard score. Max Duggan Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) has been named an Elite 11 finalist. Football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) rushes the ball during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 13. Football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) throws during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 13. Football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) rushes the ball during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 13. DUGGAN POY 2017.jpg Lewis Central's Max Duggan Football L.C. quarterback Max Duggan looks for an open receiver in the third quarter. Football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) is chased down by Ankeny's Braden Johnston (91) during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 6. L.C. finished the suspended game Saturday with a 33-10 win. Football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) gets an escort from DeAnthony Bridgeford during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 6. Max Duggan Lewis Central sophomore quarterback Max Duggan (10) has received a University of Iowa scholarship offer. Lewis Central football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10), shown against Abraham Lincoln last month, is the Titans' leading rusher with 512 rushing yards and 13 TDs. LC-Des Moines Hoover football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) slips a tackle from Des Moines Hoover's Domique Wright (8) on his way to a first quarter touchdown on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. L.C.-A.L. football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) scores on a sneak play in the first quarter as the Titans play Abraham Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. L.C. football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) leaps toward the end zone on a sneak in the first quarter as the Titans play Harlan on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. Duggan came up short but scored on the ground the very next play. L.C. football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) throws a pass in the first quarter as the Titans play Harlan on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. Lewis Central Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan. Lewis Central vs. Ankeny Max Duggan gets to the 2 yard line late in the 2nd quarter. Lewis Central quarterbacks Lewis Central quarterbacks Kenny McMahan, left, and Max Duggan. Lewis Central-S.C. East football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) is chased by Sioux City East's Collin Muston (52) and Albert Saul during a second-quarter run play on Friday. Staff photo/Joe Shearer Lewis Central-A.L. football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) passes during the Titans' game against Abraham Lincoln on Friday. PHOTOS: A look at Heisman finalist Max Duggan's high school career at Council Bluffs Lewis Central Council Bluffs Lewis Central graduate Max Duggan began the season as TCU’s backup quarterback. He’ll end it as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. 1 of 42 Duggan Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan passed for 2,130 yards and 24 touchdowns his senior season. Player of the Year Lewis Central’s Max Duggan is the Nonpareil’s City Football Player of the Year. He has already graduated from L.C. and will head to Texas Christian University next month. Max Duggan Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan, Iowa’s Gatorade Player of the Year, signs his letter of intent to attend Texas Christian University. He is flanked by his parents, Deb and Jim Duggan. November Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan, center, and his Titans teammates celebrate the team's Class 3-A semifinal berth after beating Harlan 35-14 on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. We cover many high school sports programs across southwest Iowa, and it's always great to capture moments of triumph. The Lewis Central football program has had a lot of success recently, but the team made history this fall when it earned a trip to the UNI-Dome, the first for the program in the 43 years that they've been playing high school football at the indoor facility in Cedar Falls. LC football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) looks to the sideline for a play call during the third quarter on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Lewis Central vs Xavier, Cedar Rapids, State 3A Football, Semifi Max Duggan breaks into the clear during the state championship game. Lewis Central vs Xavier, Cedar Rapids, State 3A Football, Semifi Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan throws a pass under pressure from Xavier’s Jon Bell. LC football Lewis Central's Max Duggan (10) finds room to move during a second-quarter touchdown run on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. At left is the Titans' Logan Jones (75); at right is Dane Norville (21). LC football Lewis Central’s Mike Gittins (25) looks to block as Max Duggan (10) runs the ball. LC football Lewis Central's Max Duggan (10) rushes the ball during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. LC football Lewis Central's Max Duggan (10) scampers into the end zone during the second quarter on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. At left is the Titans' Brady Miller. LC v. Harlan Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more in the first half of the Titans’ 49-14 win over Harlan on Oct. 5. Lewis Central Above, Lewis Central’s Max Duggan tries to fight off three Carroll defenders, including Marcus Lee (50) and Brennon Kofron (40). Also shown are the Titans’ Mike Gittins (25), Mason Lucy (71) and Trevor Griffin (61). Below, Lewis Central defensive back Dane Norville (21) braks up a pass intended for Colby Christensen. Duggan leads Lewis Central’s Max Duggan (10) has rushed for 890 yards on just 70 carries for a 12.7-yards-per-carry average that leads Class 3-A. Rush Lewis Central’s Max Duggan (10) rushes the ball during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Tops in Iowa Class 3-A From left, Lewis Central guard Mason Lucy, quarterback Max Duggan and receiver Josh Simmons are part of an offense that is putting up 50.9 points a game, tops in Iowa Class 3-A. Duggan runs the ball Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan runs the ball during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Touchdown Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) and running back Brady Miller (23) celebrate a second-quarter touchdown on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Up the middle Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) takes off up the middle with blocking by teammates Caleb Putnam (59) and Trevor Griffin (61) during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10), tailed by Thomas Jefferson's Emilio Rubio, at left, looks back to his teammates following a 25-yard touchdown run during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 13, 2018. Duggan splits Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan splits Thomas Jefferson defenders Jermaine Green, left, and Quran Owens on a 25-yard touchdown. Below, a pack of L.C. tacklers brings down Green. Duggan throws Lewis Central's Max Duggan (10) throws during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Duggan touchdown Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) and teammate Josh Simmons (14) celebrate a Duggan touchdown during the third quarter. The two connected on a 47-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage and later teamed up for a 20-yard score. Max Duggan Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) has been named an Elite 11 finalist. Football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) rushes the ball during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 13. Football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) throws during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 13. Football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) rushes the ball during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 13. DUGGAN POY 2017.jpg Lewis Central's Max Duggan Football L.C. quarterback Max Duggan looks for an open receiver in the third quarter. Football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) is chased down by Ankeny's Braden Johnston (91) during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 6. L.C. finished the suspended game Saturday with a 33-10 win. Football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) gets an escort from DeAnthony Bridgeford during the second quarter on Friday, Oct. 6. Max Duggan Lewis Central sophomore quarterback Max Duggan (10) has received a University of Iowa scholarship offer. Lewis Central football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10), shown against Abraham Lincoln last month, is the Titans' leading rusher with 512 rushing yards and 13 TDs. LC-Des Moines Hoover football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) slips a tackle from Des Moines Hoover's Domique Wright (8) on his way to a first quarter touchdown on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. L.C.-A.L. football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) scores on a sneak play in the first quarter as the Titans play Abraham Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 2, 2016. L.C. football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) leaps toward the end zone on a sneak in the first quarter as the Titans play Harlan on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. Duggan came up short but scored on the ground the very next play. L.C. football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) throws a pass in the first quarter as the Titans play Harlan on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. Lewis Central Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan. Lewis Central vs. Ankeny Max Duggan gets to the 2 yard line late in the 2nd quarter. Lewis Central quarterbacks Lewis Central quarterbacks Kenny McMahan, left, and Max Duggan. Lewis Central-S.C. East football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) is chased by Sioux City East's Collin Muston (52) and Albert Saul during a second-quarter run play on Friday. Staff photo/Joe Shearer Lewis Central-A.L. football Lewis Central quarterback Max Duggan (10) passes during the Titans' game against Abraham Lincoln on Friday.