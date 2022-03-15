Sioux City Bandits' linebacker Asi Tupua starts professional career with a bang

SIOUX CITY — In football, sometimes dreams do come true.

On Saturday night at the Tyson Events Center, Sioux City Bandits linebacker Asi Tupua fulfilled a lifelong dream.

With his friends and former college coach sitting in the stands, Tupua kicked off his professional football career with a bang, collecting three total tackles and a sack in the Bandits' 52-18 season-opening win over the Topeka Tropics.

Tupua, who ranked third in career sacks at Briar Cliff University, was all smiles after the game.

"It’s an unreal experience," Tupua said. "I can’t really even put it into words. It was great energy. I love the fans, I love this city. I’ve been fortunate enough to go to school here for four years and start my professional career here. It’s pretty awesome."

Tupua’s sack came early in the first quarter, when he tackled Topeka quarterback Jeffrey LeGree on third down, a play that led to a missed field goal attempt from the Tropics.

While it was Tupua’s first at the professional level, sacks are nothing new for the 6-foot-3 inch, 235-pound rookie. He finished his senior season with five sacks and had 12.5 in his Chargers' career.

Tupua came to Briar Cliff after a standout career at Lake Stevens High School in Washington State.

He was a four-time letter winner for the Vikings, with two of the letters coming in football, and two coming in lacrosse. In his senior year, he was also named as the team’s Most Improved Player.

After graduating from high school in 2016, Tupua attended school at Everett Community College, got a job working at the Lake Stevens Burger King and didn't play a down of football for two years.

Tupua admits that he "wasn't the best student in high school," and used that time after graduation to mature as a student.

But all throughout those two years, he knew that football still had his heart.

"When I worked at Burger King, they had a TV in the lobby, and I would work Saturdays and college football would be on," Tupua said. "Deep down inside, I knew that was my dream, and I told myself if I ever got an opportunity to play football again, I would make the most out of it."

Tupua eventually sent out game film of his senior year to colleges all over the country. Briar Cliff was the only school that gave him an offer.

Once he stepped back on the field, he went right back to his productive ways, with 11 tackles and two sacks over 10 games in his freshman season. After upping that tally to 26 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a sophomore, Tupua took his game to another level his junior year.

While the team struggled to a 1-8 record in a COVID-19 shortened season, Tupua continued to excel, with 45 total tackles, two sacks, and one fumble recovery.

When coach Shane LaDage took over the program in December of 2020, he knew right away that Tupua was going to be a valuable asset for the rebuilding team.

"He’s just a solid presence," LaDage said. "We talked about rebuilding, and a lot of it was really just building when you talk about guys like him that did the right thing day in and day out. He bought into the culture that we were instilling, and his goal all along from the day he got in here, he said 'I just want to leave it better than I found it.' I think he did that in every way possible."

Tupua’s 55 tackles his senior year were the fourth most on the team, while his five sacks ranked second on an improved Chargers squad that finished the season at 3-8.

Once he finished up his college career, Tupua told LaDage that he wanted to keep playing ball, prompting the Chargers' coach to make a phone call to Bandits' head coach Erv Strohbeen.

LaDage raved about Tupua to Strohbeen, both in regard to his on-field talent and off the field character.

"I gave (Strohbeen) a pitch and said 'Hey, he’s a big kid, he’s physical, and he moves well,'" LaDage said. "From a culture standpoint and the type of person you’re getting, you’re definitely not going to have any issues off the field. He practices as hard as he plays, which is a million miles an hour all the time."

Strohbeen, forever looking to add defensive talent, took a look at Tupua’s game tape, and saw right away that he would be a good fit at the Champions Indoor Football level.

"I talked to Asi and looked at his film and said 'Hey, I like the film enough,' and I offered him a contract without even coming to an open tryout," Strohbeen said. "That is how much his film speaks for itself."

Along with his on-field heroics for the Bandits, Tupua also now works as a Graduate Assistant in the Sports Information Department back at Briar Cliff, and is currently pursuing a Master's Degree in Sports Management.

Tupua has also expressed to LaDage that he is hoping to play football at an even higher level in the future, such as the Indoor Football League or possibly even the Canadian Football League.

"He wants to continue to try to train and see how far we can take this," LaDage said. "I’ve got a couple connections up in the CFL and we’ll see if we can at least land him a tryout somewhere or at least get him in front of the right people."

The crowd at Tyson Events Center roared for Tupua on Saturday when he wrapped up LeGree and took him to the turf. With his friends and college coaches watching him live out his dream, it was a moment that Tupua won’t soon forget.

Briar Cliff offensive coordinator Zac Cunha, seated next to LaDage in the stands, captured every second of it on video.

“It was awesome to just hear the roar of the crowd,” Tupua said. “Their energy whenever you make a play is awesome, and as players we feed off of that. It was an awesome moment for me.”

