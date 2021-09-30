SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: OABCIG's Easton Harms grows into top target

OABCIG High School senior Easton Harms has had some good wide receivers to look up to.

Now, he’s the one who is the top target for the Falcons.

In last week’s 28-21 win over Class 2A then-top-ranked Spirit Lake, Harms caught six passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. He has three on the season.

Harms has come into his own since his freshman year, and the Odebolt/Arthur/Battle Creek/Ida Grove senior is this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

“Beckett looked for Easton a little bit more the other night, and he had a big night for us,” OABCIG coach Larry Allen said. “The big benefit for us is we have four or five guys who can catch the ball, and we’re running the ball a lot better this year.”

Going into the season, Allen made it clear that the running scheme up front was going to change to allow Griffin Diersen to do what he does best at running back.

Still, Harms is still producing at a pretty good rate.

Harms has caught 27 passes from Falcons quarterback Beckett DeJean, and he has a team-high 378 yards.

Harms has averaged 14 yards per catch, and his longest pass catch has been good for 53 yards.

“He is pretty focused,” Allen said. “He’s an intelligent kid and he has some natural abilities. His ability to catch is pretty impressive. He catches balls that he probably shouldn’t, at times.”

Harms is a two-time state football champion, and he’s had success in basketball, track and baseball.

Where did all of that success come from?

Sure, Harms built some of it on his own, but looking up to a receiver like Jake Nieman.

Nieman’s senior season came in 2019, and Harms had a front-row seat to two good seasons while as an underclassman.

In 2018, Nieman collected 500 yards while in 2019, the Falcons receiver surpassed 1,000.

Harms got some action as a freshman and sophomore, too. During his freshman season, Harms collected 14 catches for 144 yards, and the following Fall, Harms found himself with 1,114 yards, just 190 behind Nieman.

“Easton was just able to find his way,” Allen said. “He was able to be that No. 2 receiver, which really helped him. I think the big thing is that they have a good grasp of where they need to be on certain routes. They find the open void in the defense. It makes it easy for your quarterback.”

Allen thought he could have given Harms a bigger role as an underclassman, but there was the luxury of knowing that there were other athletic receivers who could catch the football.

“He was one of those kids who you knew had better-than-average athleticism,” Allen said. “He played a little bit there as a freshman, and it was one of those deals where you didn’t want to bring him along too fast. It was one of those cases where we could bring him along slowly, and that was huge in terms of Easton.”

After Nieman graduated, Harms knew he had to step up as a junior and he had some motivation to do so.

Harms didn’t play in the 2019 Class 2A title game, as he suffered an ankle injury in that season’s state semifinal game against Williamsburg.

Harms went to some camps and even then, he wanted to play college football. Allen told Harms he needed to get in the work, and he needed to get a little stronger.

Harms took that advice, and he took it to heart. Harms knew he could be a special football player.

Harms caught 64 passes from Cooper DeJean as a junior, good for 1,091 yards. He stayed healthy, and participated in last year’s state title game. During that game, Harms caught 16 TD passes, including three in last November’s Class 1A championship game over Van Meter.

"He's a great player and always a player I can rely on," Cooper DeJean said to The Journal, following a 33-27 win over the Bulldogs. "I know he will make a play for me. I can't ask for much more from him."

Harms and the Falcons face Class 2A No. 8 Pocahontas Area. The Indians are 4-1 on the season, just as the Falcons.

The Indians’ lone loss was a 52-9 loss to Spirit Lake.

Allen has seen on film that Pocahontas likes to run the ball, and the stats back that up.

The Indians will likely surpass the 1,000-yard mark as a team, led by Chase Boysen’s 454 yards.

“If you can’t control tackle to tackle, it’ll be a long night for you,” Allen said. “We have to win the special teams and the turnovers. Those are areas we have to keep improving on.”

