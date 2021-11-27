South Dakota Coyotes football faces off against Southern Illinois today at DakotaDome

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Even though the South Dakota football players and coaches were fairly confident they had earned an at-large FCS playoff bid, there were some anxious moments during the selection show last Sunday.

“The fact that it comes down to the last team being announced, I know I even had quite a few butterflies in my stomach,” South Dakota coach Bob Nielson said. “The fact that we get to play at home was a very pleasant surprise.”

South Dakota (7-4) will host Southern Illinois (7-4) in an opening-round game at 5 p.m. Saturday. It’s the first home playoff game for the Coyotes at the DakotaDome since 1986.

Wins at Northern Iowa and at home against South Dakota State certainly helped USD’s cause. It made the field of 24 despite a 52-24 loss at North Dakota State in the regular season finale.

USD and Southern Illinois – each members of the Missouri Valley Football Conference – haven't played since 2019. Despite being from the same league, they were eligible to meet each other because the two teams did not play during the regular season.

South Dakota is making its second FCS playoff trip under Nielson. The Coyotes won at Nicholls State in 2017 (Nielson’s second season at the helm) before falling to Sam Houston State in the round of 16.

“The handful of guys we have on our football team who played in the playoffs in 2017 didn’t have the opportunity to play at home,” Nielson said. “We had to go on the road two consecutive weeks. So I’m excited for our team and for our university and the community here in Vermillion.”

Nielson made it clear that playing any team from the MVFC makes it a difficult assignment.

“You have some cases of comparison because we have played a lot of the same opponents,” Nielson said. “Our guys understand we are playing an outstanding football team because every week in the Valley we do that. You just added one more Valley week to our schedule.”

Southern Illinois, which also dropped its last regular season game (35-18 to Youngstown State), made the playoffs during the spring season in 2020, its first postseason berth since 2009.

Salukis’ quarterback Nic Baker has thrown a league-high 25 touchdown passes. Landon Lenoir has 56 catches for 830 yards and nine touchdowns.

Javon Williams Jr. paces a trio of running backs with between 395-475 rushing yards.

Likewise, the Coyotes’ Nate Thomas and Travis Theis are two of the top eight rushers in the conference. Theis played sparingly against NDSU and was one of several players affected by a flu bug that spread throughout the team.

“They have some very talented perimeter skill players on offense,” Nielson said. “A very experienced quarterback with dual threat capability. He’s thrown the ball very well and also made some plays with his feet at critical times.

“Defensively, they have a very experienced front group, both the defensive line and linebacker group. They play a very multiple style of defense. The thing that’s going to be important for us is we get a good balance going offensively. In the games that we’ve had really good balance we’ve been good and when we get out of sync in that regard, we haven’t been as good.”

South Dakota had a chance to earn a share of the MVFC title last week, but the Bison rushed for 303 yards and six touchdowns against a defense that had been playing extremely well.

The winner of this game plays at North Dakota State in the round of 16 next Saturday.

“I told the guys in the locker room (last week) that if we got the opportunity to move on, there’s some things from that game that we have to use to get better,” Nielson said. “It started a new season. We talked about steps during the season to compete for a conference championship and we got all the way to the last week with that still on the table. Now we start a new season with different steps to keep advancing in the national playoffs.

“Whatever we did to this point that’s got us here has been good. Now you have to play that much better every week to keep playing.”

