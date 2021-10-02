South Dakota Coyotes get back on track on Dakota Days

VERMILLION, S.D. — The Dakota Dome has turned into a House of Horrors for Indiana State.

In their last three trips here, the Sycamores have been outscored 136-16, counting a 38-10 thrashing on Saturday at the hands of the South Dakota Coyotes.

Carson Camp passed for 200 yards and three touchdowns and the Coyotes bounced back from a disappointing loss at Missouri State in their Missouri Valley Football Conference opener last week.

The USD offense was much more consistent, especially in the second quarter, when it broke open a tight game with three touchdowns.

“It was execution, hard work, whatever you want to call it,” said Camp, a freshman starting just his ninth collegiate game. “That’s what we worked on this whole week, just keep battling and battling. I was really impressed with the receivers and tight ends making plays. We’ve talked about trust before and I was trusting those guys.”

Camp completed 19 of 26 passes, tossing a pair of touchdown throws to tight end Brett Samson.

The Coyote defense, meanwhile, continued to shine, Indiana State was limited to 33 rushing yards in front of a Dakota Days crowd of 6,267.

That turned the Sycamores into a one-dimensional offense. And, although they passed for 172 yards, it wasn’t nearly enough.

“That’s the focus every week in this league,” USD coach Bob Nielson said. “If the defense plays good against the run, it’s going to be a long day. To this stage of the season we’ve had a really good rush defense going all the way back to Week 1 against Kansas.

“When you can make a team more one-dimensional, then you have a better chance to defend them. I thought we played really good third-down defense. I know we let them off the hook a couple times in the first half, but I don’t know if they converted a third down in the second half with maybe the exception of that one drive.”

Indiana State didn’t score a touchdown until late in the third quarter, but by that time the Coyotes had a 24-3 lead.

The Coyotes, now 3-2 overall, racked up 245 yards by halftime, while limiting Indiana State to 71.

ISU did little or nothing against the Coyote defense. Its only scoring drive was aided by a pair of USD penalties and resulted in only a field goal.

Meanwhile, USD found the end zone three times after Indiana State tied it at 3-3.

Camp threw three touchdown passes -- two to Samson -- as the Coyotes mounted a 24-3 halftime advantage. Camp was 15-for-19 for 181 yards in the opening two quarters.

He had a 1-yard flip to Samson on fourth down, exorcising some demons from last week when the Coyotes failed to score three times from inside the 5-yard line in a 31-23 loss at Missouri State.

Speedster Carter Bell then hauled in a 47-yard scoring strike, covering the last 15 yards by himself on a nifty move past a Sycamore defensive back.

Samson caught his second TD pass with 2:33 left before intermission. The 10-yard reception was under review, but stood when replays showed Samson’s foot was indeed inbounds.

“We do routes every day after practice and work on everything that might come our way,” Samson said. “I knew that was coming and the ball was going to come my way. Carson just put it right where I could grab it and I got the toes down and it counted for us.”

Nate Thomas had a breakthrough game, rushing for a game-high 111 yards on 11 carries. That included a 27-yard touchdown dash up the middle to cap the scoring with 5:34 left in the game.

Travis Theis added 50 yards on 11 totes and a 15-yard TD run. South Dakota rushed for 206 yards on 46 carries.

Ironically, Thomas was elevated on the depth chart because of a season-ending injury to Shomari Lawrence last week.

“He works hard for a freshman,” Nielsen said. “Our running game is not necessarily the easiest to learn. I think Coach (Dante) Warren has done a great job with that whole group.

“When you think about that whole group, they’re all freshmen. As you can see, Nate is a very physical runner and we felt all week if we could get our backs into the second level we could break some tackles.”

South Dakota is home again Saturday, hosting North Dakota.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0