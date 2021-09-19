South Dakota ends non-conference schedule with big win over Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — The University of South Dakota football team dominated both sides of the football in securing a 48-14 road victory over Cal Poly on Saturday evening inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

The Coyote offense rolled up 615 total yards, the most since posting 642 total yards against Houston Baptist in 2019. The total included 353 yards rushing, the most in coach Bob Nielson's USD tenure.

"Another really good first half," Nielson said. "Offensively we moved the ball very consistently with a great mix of run and pass.

"The backs ran really well, ran really hard and Carson Camp played well, did some good things, made some big plays on the perimeter."

Mike Mansaray, starting in place of Travis Theis, carried 21 times for a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns. Mansaray, a freshman from Columbus, Ohio, became the first Coyote running back to surpass 100 yards in a game since Kai Henry had 145 against Western Illinois in 2019.

"Execution (was key to the offensive success), we harped on it all week and we came out and did it," said Mansaray. "It (the win) proves that we can play anywhere, on our home turf or away."