South Dakota football hosts Indiana State on Dakota Days

VERMILLION, S.D. — Similarities abound for the two combatants in the 104th Dakota Days football game here Saturday.

The University of South Dakota and Indiana State not only sport identical 2-2 overall records, but each are coming off setbacks in Missouri Valley Football Conference openers.

Moreover, both the Coyotes and Sycamores beat two non-conference foes and lost to an FBS opponent.

USD led Missouri State 23-14 at halftime before being outscored 17-0 in the second half last Saturday in Springfield, Missouri. The Coyotes missed a couple of opportunities to score inside the 5-yard line that ultimately cost them the game.

“Obviously, some of it was self-inflicted wounds,” South Dakota coach Bob Nielson said. “You get the ball at the half-yard line and have a couple cracks at it, you have to get the ball in the end zone. We didn’t execute very well.

“They loaded the line of scrimmage like they should. No. 1, we probably should have done a couple things differently there but got a little too cute with one of the calls. In the end, a couple of plays we were close to being in, if not in, but you have to make sure you’re clearly in to get that call.

“In the other two situations, you’re late in the game so it’s somewhat limited in what you want to do in the red zone. But at the same time, we just didn’t execute. We missed a wide-open Kody Case in the back of the end zone in what should have been an easy completion and Carson’s decision on the interception was not a good one. Red zone execution is an area we have to be better.”

USD had to settle for a Mason Lorber field goal just before half and got nothing out of three more red zone possessions in the second half.

The last two meetings between South Dakota and Indiana State at the DakotaDome have resulted in blowouts. That includes the last Dakota Days game in 2019, a 38-0 shutout. There was no Dakota Days contest in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Nielson announced during his Tuesday news conference that running back Shomari Lawrence suffered a season-ending injury against Missouri State. Lawrence had carried 33 times for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Look for Mike Mansaray (34 carries, 184 yards, 2 TDS) and Nate Thomas (19-152-1) to get the rest of the carries behind starter Travis Theis. Theis missed one game, but has scored four touchdowns this season.

There were some positives coming out of the loss at Missouri State, according to Nielson.

“We played competitive football, there were a couple of big plays in the kicking game that generated points,” Nielson said. “Defensively, with the exception of a handful of plays, I thought we played really good defense.

“We have to be more consistent offensively. We didn’t really drive the ball for a touchdown. The touchdowns all came on short field possessions and the longer drives were the drives that stalled out in the red zone.”

Alta-Aurelia product Nick Gaes had two of the four sacks last week, while Jack Cochrane recorded a team-high 13 tackles.

Indiana State was blown out 44-0 in its conference opener by South Dakota State last week.

“They’re a team like every team in the league, they have a lot of experience back,” Nielson said. “They’re a team that’s going to want to run the football and use their quarterback in the run game. At the same time, they’re probably more balanced than when they were here in 2019. They’re a different style of defense than anybody else in the league. They’re going to pressure you a lot and it will be disruptive if you don’t understand what you’re doing.”

Carson Camp passed for 213 and 226 yards in victories over Northern Arizona and Cal Poly, but threw two interceptions last Saturday – his first two of the season.

South Dakota returned its first kickoff for a touchdown in 13 seasons when Wesley Eliodor brought one back 99 yards to give the Coyotes a 20-14 lead late in the first half last week. Long snapper Dalton Godfrey also recovered a muffed punt on the 8-yard line that led to a touchdown.

USD has won 15 of its last 19 Dakota Days games and Nielson is 4-0 on homecoming.

Indiana State has been rotating quarterbacks Kurtis Wilderman and Anthony Thompson and have been without All-Valley wide receiver Dante Hendrix since the opening week of the season because of a foot injury. The Sycamores have forced six turnovers and have nine sacks in four games.

