COLUMBIA, Mo. — On his way to matching a career high of seven catches in a game, Missouri’s Luther Burden III took a serious pop in the head Thursday night, leading to a targeting call and ejection for South Dakota’s Dennis Shorter.

After all of the offseason workouts and practice reps and high hopes, Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook made sure to do a quick check on the sophomore receiver before play resumed.

“I checked on him and he seemed all right,” Cook said. “He’s tough. He took a few hits, and his helmet was all over the place. It stinks he has to come off the field. But yeah, I checked on him right away.”

In his first game as a slot receiver, Burden contributed seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown catch from second-half quarterback Sam Horn in Mizzou’s 35-10 win at Faurot Field, where most of the top offensive weapons had big nights.

Cook, who is the frontrunner to remain as starting quarterback, was 17-for-21 for 172 yards and a touchdown and one rushing score. Running back Cody Schrader ran for 138 yards and a touchdown.

It was a decent offensive start against a Bowl Championship Subdivision opponent in a game that saw the quarterback duties split between halves.

“I’m not disappointed in 35 points, which easily could have been 41,” Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz said.

The missing six points were those that didn’t find the scoreboard due to two missed field goals by usually reliable Harrison Mevis.

It was the first meeting between the two programs and South Dakota’s first foray against an SEC opponent.

Missouri led 28-3 at halftime and the teams played an even second half.

South Dakota quarterback Aidan Bouman passed for 156 yards and connected with running back Mike Mansaray on a 6-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter that cut Missouri’s lead to 28-10. It was the second career touchdown catch for Mansaray who missed nearly all last season with an injury.

Jack Martens caught a game-high eight passes for a career-best 89 yards to lead the Coyotes. Carter Bell added 39 yards on four catches.

South Dakota played turnover free and won the time of possession. That was due in large part to an eight-minute, 17-play drive by the Coyotes to start the second half. The drive included two 4th-and-1 conversions by Mansaray. Missouri stopped the drive with a sack on 4th-and-7 from the Missouri 33.

Mizzou held South Dakota to 194 yards with only 38 coming on the ground. However, the Tigers were not able to force a turnover and finished minus-1 in that category.

South Dakota was not a great defensive team last season, allowing an average of 407 yards per game. Mizzou finished with 437 after a sluggish second half that saw the Coyotes control the clock.

Cornerback Shahid Barros was credited with seven tackles and a pass breakup for South Dakota’s defense. Brendan Webb earned his eighth career sack. Defensive tackle Blake Holden had two of the Coyotes’ six tackles-for-loss.

Cook threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Mekhi Miller and ran 15 yards for a score to end the first half. Horn attempted only five passes but produced the team’s biggest play of the game on a 31-yard pass and found Burden for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers were effective in the red zone, scoring on five of six chances.

The missed opportunity ended with a missed field goal as Bevis missed field goals of 34 and 48 yards.

The Coyotes will play their home opener Sept. 9 against St. Thomas.

The Journal’s Dave Dreeszen contributed to this story.