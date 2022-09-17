South Dakota sets necessary tone in home win over Cal Poly

VERMILLION, S.D. — Carson Camp knew the offense needed a stronger start than what it had in the first two games of the season.

The University of South Dakota quarterback delivered on that goal not even 90 seconds into the game on Saturday against Cal Poly.

Camp ran the ball 75 yards for the first of five touchdowns scored by the Coyotes in a 38-21 win over the Mustangs at the DakotaDome.

Camp broke through the line of scrimmage and he zig-zagged his way through the Mustangs’ defense to find the end zone and score on the opening drive.

At first, Camp said was going to run out of bounds, but once he saw a spot where he knew he could beat Cal Poly’s defensive back, he made the decision to run it in.

“That surprised me and I think it surprised everybody,” said Camp of the 75-yard scamper. “We had a play concept design and it didn’t really pan out. I escaped out of the pocket and I saw some space.”

It was Camp’s first rushing touchdown of the season and it quickly erased a minus-net rushing total that the quarterback from Normal, Illinois, entered the game with.

Alcohol sales underway at University of South Dakota games When South Dakota Coyotes football fans enter the DakotaDome Saturday afternoon for the team’s first home football game of the 2022 season, they will be treated to a new assortment of drink options.

Camp had been working on becoming more of a run-pass quarterback throughout the summer, and it showed in the home opener.

“It was a good start for us, and everyone did their part by blocking upfield,” Camp said.

That was something the Coyotes sought in losses to Kansas State and Montana.

“We needed that fire on the first drive,” Camp said. “In these last two games against Montana and K-State, we’ve been going three-and-out, so that was something that we really needed. It was a domino effect, and it just continued after that.”

USD scored on its next two drives to establish an early 21-7 lead. Camp used his arm to send the Coyotes into paydirt on both possessions.

On the second drive, Camp found Wesley Eliodor for a 40-yard pass down the middle. The Coyotes were efficient on that drive, going 80 yards on five plays. That drive lasted 2 minutes, 40 seconds.

Cal Poly scored on its ensuing drive, but USD answered right back.

This time, Shomari Lawrence was open down the middle, and the scoring play ended up being a 46-yarder.

Lawrence set the tone on that drive with a 21-yard run on the first play of that drive.

“I thought our guys responded and played a really physical plays,” USD coach Bob Nielson said. “We made some big plays and that’s something that we’ve been struggling with. Carson, that was a great game. To have a 75-yard run and to be efficient in the passing game, and he handled our offense really well today.”

As a passer, Camp was 18-for-21 passing for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Jack Martens also caught a second-half pass from the sophomore quarterback,

Camp had 59 net rushing yards and was second among the rushers behind Travis Theis, who led the Coyotes with 90 yards. Last week, Theis surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in the loss to the Grizzlies.

J.J. Galbreath led the Coyotes in receiving yards with 87, as he caught six passes from Camp.

The Coyotes amassed 560 net yards in the win on Saturday.

Nielson handled the Coyotes’ play-calling duties offensively for the first time on Saturday, and he said that he needed to knock a little rust off.

“There was one drive back where I would like to have a couple calls back,” Nielson said. “I’ll get better.”

Cameron Tisdale and Dennis Shorter each had seven tackles for USD. All seven of Tisdale’s tackles were unassisted.

Junior linebacker Brock Mogensen entered Saturday needed three tackles to reach 200 for his career. He earned four, and he did it with a cast on his right hand.

According to Mogensen, he fractured his right thumb in the loss to the Grizzlies. The medical staff thought Mogensen was healthy enough to play with it, so he “clubbed” the hand up, as Mogensen put it.

When the player dais found out Mogensen reached the milestone, Camp tapped Mogensen on the shoulder as a way of congratulating him.

“I just need to keep on working and doing the little things right,” Mogensen said.

The "little things" will be necessary next week, as USD hosts North Dakota State in the DakotaDome.