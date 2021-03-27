South Dakota's football game against North Dakota State canceled due to coronavirus

VERMILLION, S.D .— The Missouri Valley Football Conference has cancelled the NDSU-University of South Dakota football game (Saturday, March 27) at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, SD, due to a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent contact tracing in NDSU's Tier 1 personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff. The game will not be rescheduled.
Valley Football athletically related activities will take place only to the extent permitted by local environments and applicable national, state, local and institutional guidelines in order to safeguard the health and safety of participants, staff and fans.