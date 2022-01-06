SPORTS BRIEFS: Josh Fakkema returns to Northwestern as a graduate assistant coach

Fakkema returns to N'western

ORANGE CITY, Iowa – Head baseball coach Brian Wede and head football coach Matt McCarty announced today the joining of former Northwestern baseball and football student-athlete Josh Fakkema as the new graduate assistant for both the Raider baseball and football programs. He began his duties on Monday.

“We are excited to have Josh become a part of our coaching staff,” McCarty said. “A captain on our 2020 national runner-up team, he understands what it takes to compete at a high level and be a very successful student athlete at Northwestern.”

Fakkema joined the Northwestern baseball and football staffs after a stint as a graduate assistant at NCAA Division II Clarion University (Pa.) where he served on the football staff coaching the tight ends.

“We are excited for Josh to rejoin the baseball program, this time as a coach. Josh had a big impact on our team while he was here, not just on the field, but also with the quality of person he is,” Wede said. “The guys on our team are really fired up and can’t wait to get him back in the dugout. He and Coach Hoff will do a great job with our offense and it will allow me to really focus in on our pitching staff, something I haven’t been able to do since 2016.”

On the baseball field, Fakkema carried a career average of .230 with nine home runs and 55 RBIs, including a .348 on-base percentage. His senior season, he balanced both his baseball duties and the Northwestern football national title game run in the same spring.

On the football field, he had 47 career receptions for 664 yards receiving, including six touchdown receptions. In his senior year, he had a career-high 116 receiving yards in the 2020 (Spring 2021) NAIA Quarterfinal road victory over Grand View.

ISU's Vance announces return

AMES, Iowa — Injuries made the 2021 season a mostly lost one for Iowa State linebacker and former Cedar Rapids Washington star O’Rien Vance.

Vance announced on Thursday he’d be reclaiming that time — and returning to play for the Cyclones in 2022.

Vance revealed the news Thursday on his Instagram account.

“This past season has been a true test with injuries holding me back from my full potential,” Vance said in a post before thanking family, teammates and staff in helping him through a difficult 2021. “With lots of self-reflecting and conversations with my coaches and family, I have decided to come back one more time. (No.) 34 isn’t done yet.”

Vance notched nine of his 36 tackles this season in the Cyclones’ 20-13 Cheez-It Bowl loss to No. 19 Clemson. He’ll be the lone returner at linebacker for ISU with starting experience and has 10 sacks, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in his career. Vance also earned defensive MVP honors in the Cyclones’ 34-17 Fiesta Bowl win over Oregon two seasons ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0