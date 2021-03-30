Spring football is a sign of normalcy and a shot in the arm for the Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. — The rhythm has begun to feel familiar again to Austin Allen. A good kind of familiar.
Every day the fifth-year Nebraska tight end walks into North Stadium to lift weights or watch film, it seems like a standard day on the grind. Before masks and testing protocols. When COVID-19 could have been a clever offensive play call instead of a yearlong pandemic.
“The sense of normalcy is well back,” Allen said. “Hopefully spring ball is like it was two years ago, when things were fine and dandy.”
Nebraska unofficially kicked off the spring season Monday with a 105-minute press conference that was refreshingly routine. In his first public comments in almost two months, coach Scott Frost spoke about position battles at receiver and running back and revealed that outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson would also be coordinating special teams moving forward. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander both preached improvement. Multiple players grinned talking about the 15 upcoming practices after the pandemic wiped out all but two unpadded workouts for NU last year.
The media availability itself was symbolic of the unprecedented measures of the past 12 months beginning to fade. While Monday’s interviews took place on Zoom, Nebraska is planning socially distanced, in-person sessions beginning Wednesday, marking the first in-person interactions between reporters and current players since the end of the 2019 season. NU coaches last spoke with media face to face in a roundtable setting March 9, 2020, a few days before American sports shut down.
A grueling, unprecedented offseason followed, and in December, the Huskers concluded an abbreviated 3-5 campaign inside empty stadiums. But after a flurry of January news that included transfers in and out of the program along with seven seniors announcing that they would return, NU mostly stayed quiet as it went through winter conditioning.
Now, finally, it’s time to tinker on the field. Nebraska holds its first practice Tuesday and will continue uninterrupted — that is, with no spring break factored in unlike most years — culminating with the Red-White scrimmage May 1. With the Big Ten ceding authority to local health officials this month, there will be fans in Memorial Stadium for the spring game.
“I’m excited to have spring ball,” Frost said. “Some of our young players need it; (they) didn’t get it last year.”
The next month will be a breath of fresh air for coaches eager to work with their fresher talent, too. Chinander — whose veteran defense last season will again hold that status after five senior starters elected to return — said there was little time to devote to development in the whirlwind fall when a game was always a few days away. Now NU can, for example, see how a versatile defender like Javin Wright does as an outside linebacker and a safety. Newcomers like Northern Iowa transfer and inside linebacker Chris Kolarevic have a standard on-ramp to acclimate as potential contributors.
In short, everybody will get meaningful practice chances again.
“I love spring football because I think it’s a great opportunity to work with ... a lot of other newer faces, guys that might have been here last year and redshirt and/or were injured and didn’t get a lot of reps,” Chinander said. “I love spring football and being able to work with those guys and just watching those guys get better every day.”
The upcoming practice mornings will be the first meaningful spring ones for all of Nebraska’s 2020 class and the first taste of college football for its double-digit 2021 early enrollees. Transfers like receiver Samori Toure and running back Markese Stepp — who are already earning reputations among their peers as intelligent and devoted additions — will have a full opportunity to impress on the field.
Older players, meanwhile, said exercising their leadership skills is just as important as what they do physically.