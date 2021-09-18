Trust, urgency needed for Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State has a top-flight coach in Matt Campbell.

Just look at all the jobs he gets linked to as soon as one opens up.

The Cyclones have the talent of a top-10 team — they finished in the top-10 to end last season and returned nearly everyone.

Now, No. 14 Iowa State needs to play like it has all the pieces it needs as it travels to Las Vegas to play UNLV at 9:30 p.m.

“Man, if there’s not a sense of urgency now, then when does it come?” Campbell said. “Why is that sense of urgency not there? Why have I not gotten that out of us? I don’t know, but I haven’t done a great enough job to get that done. Do I think we’ve got great guys? Yes. Do I think our sense of urgency is there? I haven’t seen us make that play.

“And to honest with you, through the first two football games, when have we made that play? When have we had a sense of urgency? When have you seen us — I think (Xavier Hutchinson’s) big play against UNI was probably the one time I saw us kind of have a sense of urgency.

“Man, go make the play.”

Campbell made sure to point out that it’s not just the offense that’s not playing with a sense of urgency.