Trust, urgency needed for Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State has a top-flight coach in Matt Campbell.
Just look at all the jobs he gets linked to as soon as one opens up.
The Cyclones have the talent of a top-10 team — they finished in the top-10 to end last season and returned nearly everyone.
Now, No. 14 Iowa State needs to play like it has all the pieces it needs as it travels to Las Vegas to play UNLV at 9:30 p.m.
“Man, if there’s not a sense of urgency now, then when does it come?” Campbell said. “Why is that sense of urgency not there? Why have I not gotten that out of us? I don’t know, but I haven’t done a great enough job to get that done. Do I think we’ve got great guys? Yes. Do I think our sense of urgency is there? I haven’t seen us make that play.
“And to honest with you, through the first two football games, when have we made that play? When have we had a sense of urgency? When have you seen us — I think (Xavier Hutchinson’s) big play against UNI was probably the one time I saw us kind of have a sense of urgency.
“Man, go make the play.”
Campbell made sure to point out that it’s not just the offense that’s not playing with a sense of urgency.
The defense let up multiple third-and-longs against Iowa and didn’t turn the ball over. On special teams, Tarique Milton failed to catch a punt and the ball rolled deep in Iowa State territory and a standard 40 to 50-yard punt turned into a 69-yard punt.
The whole team needs a sense of urgency in every phase.
“I think it’s fitting for everybody right now within the organization of there’s gotta be a sense of urgency to make that play, to swing that tide and get the momentum,” Campbell said. “We need to create that rhythm that we’ve played with at a really high rate. But we’re certainly not doing that so far in the early part of the season.”
Campbell put the onus on himself to get the sense of urgency out of his team, so how does he do that?
“I wish I could play,” Campbell said. “I wish I was playing. But I can’t. So my job is to help guide the leaders. And my job is to help make sure we continue — and I don’t feel like we missed the boat on this at all — is continue to demand a high standard in terms of cultural (aspects).
“My job every day that I walk in (here), whether it’s our coaches, our players, or anybody that’s involved, is I’m gonna fight for the standard and I’m gonna fight for our culture. I don’t think that’s going to be missing. I’m coming swinging for everything that I can in terms of what I saw Sunday, what I see Monday and what I see today.”