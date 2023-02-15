Two regular football contributors for Nebraska last season are no longer with the program.

Receiver Alante Brown and offensive lineman Hunter Anthony are not listed on the team’s online roster after both saw steady roles in 2022. Brown collected the third most catches (16) among NU wideouts last season while piling up 191 receiving yards across 12 games. Anthony, who transferred from Oklahoma State a year ago, appeared in 11 contests along the O-line and special teams while starting at right tackle against Purdue.

Anthony has played five college seasons and earned his degree last year. Brown — a former quarterback from Chicago who went to prep school for a fall at St. Thomas More in Connecticut — joined the Huskers in the 2020 class and served as a return man for kickoffs while growing into a larger role on offense. He made 22 career receptions for 262 yards in 30 games (11 starts).

Brown’s departure leaves senior Marcus Washington (31 catches for 471 yards) as the only receiver on the roster who had a feature role at Nebraska last year.

The roster subtractions are only the first of what will eventually be double-digits as NU works back down to the 85-man scholarship limit by fall camp. The team is still right around 100 scholarship players when factoring in the 39-man 2023 class of prep signees and transfers, the bulk of which will arrive this summer and fall.​

