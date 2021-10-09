Tyler Reynolds' career day boosts Dordt to blowout win over Mount Marty

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A year ago, Dordt University quarterback Tyler Reynolds spent the entire season from the sideline after tearing the labrum in his throwing shoulder, unsure if he would ever be able to throw the ball at the same level again.

On Saturday, he had the game of his life.

Reynolds was close to unstoppable in the Defenders’ 63-21 home win over Mount Marty, rushing for three touchdowns and 176 total yards on 16 carries against the Lancers, while completing 11 passes for 166 yards and three more touchdowns through the air.

For the senior Defenders quarterback, it was a very special day.

“I don’t think that I really envisioned this exactly, but I know that I always need to stay ready no matter what my circumstances are, as my commitment to this team,” Reynolds said. “I don’t really envision things like this happening, but I envision myself, when my time comes, to do everything I can to help our team.”

Reynolds, a native of Yuba City, Calif., came to the Defenders program after a standout career at Sutter Union High School, which is also the alma mater of Defenders’ linebacker Ryan Oliveria, defensive end Patrick O’Neal, and offensive lineman Kevin Bruggman.

In his first two seasons with the Defenders, Reynolds played in 14 games and compiled a career total of 356 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He also had a total of 358 yards passing and three touchdowns through the air over those two years.

Reynolds suffered the torn labrum in his shoulder before his junior season, so he sat out the entire year. It was not a smooth process to get back.

“It definitely wasn’t easy to come back from,” Reynolds said. “It was a very long, grueling rehab process, for sure. Some days, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m every going to be able to throw the ball at the same level again. But through staying consistent with it and working with our awesome training staff here on campus, it ended up all working out.”

“I feel that my shoulder is in the best position it’s ever been in, even before surgery.”

This year, Reynolds is one of three Dordt quarterbacks who see significant playing time. Kade McDaniel and Ethan Thomas are the others.

All three saw action against Mount Marty, with Thomas completing one pass for seven yards and McDaniel completing seven passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, along with two interceptions.

“I think it’s sort of a 'share the load' philosophy,” Defenders coach Joel Penner said. “Our quarterbacks take hits in this offense, and I think developing and having confidence in more than one guy is advantageous to us over the course of a long season.”

While Reynolds had a big day, senior wide receiver Levi Jungling also put up some impressive stats. Reynolds, already the program’s all-time leader in receiving yards, caught 11 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns.

“He gives me a lot of confidence,” Reynolds said. “That’s for sure. I know that he is going to get open, and I know he’s going to make big plays, and he’s going to make big catches.”

For Jungling, Reynolds’ day was a a testament to the kind of teammate he has been over the past four seasons.

“That just speaks to his character,” Jungling said. “He didn’t even get reps a few weeks ago on Saturday, and he just stays ready. He’s that kind of teammate and that kind of guy, where we can rely on him and no matter what circumstance he is put in, he’s going to be ready and he’s going to be working hard. It was awesome to see it pay off for him today.”

While the final score was a bit lopsided, things didn't start off great for the Defenders. After a 75 yard touchdown to kick off the game, the Defenders scuffled, with two of their next three drives ending on interceptions, and the other on a punt.

Meanwhile, the Lancers roared out to a seven point first quarter, thanks to a 10-yard touchdown reception from Jonah Miyazawa, and pick-six from freshman Nakia Johnson.

Dordt finally caught a break in the second quarter when sophomore Abraham Stoez intercepted a pass from Mount Marty quarterback Davin Guajardo at the 40, which led to a scoring drive where Anthony Trojahn ran it in from the five yard line to tie the game at 14-14. The Defenders took the lead on their next drive as Jungling hauled in a 24-yard pass from Reynolds in the corner of the endzone for a 21-14 Dordt advantage.

Reynolds and Jungling connected again in the closing seconds of the first half for a four yard touchdown pass, to give Dordt a 28-14 lead.

In the second half, the Dordt offense ran wild, as Reynolds scored three rushing touchdowns in the third quarter on runs of 36, 32, and seven yards,, to swell Dordt's lead to 49-14.

At 13:57 in the fourth, Reynolds made it a 56-14 lead with a five yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Payton Large, and the Defenders added another with an 11-play, 63 yard drive that ended with an Isaac Miller touchdown, to put Dordt up, 63-14.

Mount Marty scored its second offensive touchdown of the game on a 63-yard touchdown pass with 3:38 left in the game, to put the contest at its final score of 63-21. Mount Marty finished with 316 passing yards, 221 of them from starter Davian Guajardo., but the Defenders outgained the Lancers in total yards, 618 to 383. The Dordt defense finished with two interceptions, one sack, and one fumble recovery.

After the game, Penner gave Reynolds a shoutout in the team huddle, and congratulated him on his monster performance, in which he accounted for six touchdowns and averaged 11 yards per rushing attempt.

“I thought that any quarterback that played today had tremendous opportunity,” Penner said. “There are some defenses that structure their defense so that the quarterbacks are going to carry the ball a lot, and that is a choice the defenses make. I’m really proud of Tyler and absolutely I expected that if he was in, that things were going to go well.”

Dordt improved to 4-1 on the season, while Mount Marty fell to 0-6.

The Defenders will play at home again next Saturday against Dakota Wesleyan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0