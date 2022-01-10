 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNK mourns the death of former football standout Hinwa Alieu

Former University of Nebraska at Kearney defensive end Hinwa Alieu died Sunday morning in a car accident near Ashlland. Alieu played for the Lopers from 2016-19.

A former University of Nebraska at Kearney football player died in a rollover crash in Cass County early Sunday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Hinwa Allieu, 24, was headed east on Interstate 80 south of Ashland at about 3:45 a.m. when the Dodge Ram pickup he was driving left the road and entered the median. The pickup went airborne and landed about 90 feet away. Allieu was partially thrown from the vehicle, according to officials.

The pickup was on fire when deputies arrived on the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown, and the sheriff's office is conducting an investigation.

Allieu was a UNK defensive lineman from 2016-19 and graduated in 2021 with a degree in construction management.

"The Loper family is grieving today," UNK football coach Josh Lynn said in a statement. "We are saddened and devastated to learn of the passing of Hinwa. He was a gifted player and team leader, and an even better man. The thoughts and prayers of the University and our football team are with his family and countless friends. We send our heartfelt condolences.”

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff

