USA Today sues UNL over Scott Frost's, Fred Hoiberg's restructured contracts

USA Today on Friday filed a public records lawsuit against the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's director of records for denying a request to provide details about the metrics outlined in Scott Frost's and Fred Hoiberg's restructured contracts.

Journal Star reporters filed a public records request seeking the same information and also were denied, then appealed to the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.

In a letter dated Dec. 13, Assistant Attorney General Elizabeth O. Gau concluded the requested document could be lawfully withheld under Nebraska public records statutes.

In the lawsuit filed Friday afternoon in Lancaster County District Court, Gannett Satellite Information Network LLC, which publishes USA Today, sued Jaclyn Klintoe, UNL's director of university records, over the denial of reporter Steve Berkowitz's requests for records related to the "metrics mutually agreed to" referred to in the head football coach's and men's basketball coach's restructured contracts.

In April, Klintoe denied his request for the Frost records, then declined his request for the Hoiberg records a month later.

In both, she said the requests fell within an exception from disclosure for “personal information in records regarding personnel of public bodies other than salaries and routine directory information."

Bren Chambers, associate general counsel for the University of Nebraska, cited the same reason in response to Parker Gabriel's request on behalf of the Journal Star.

In the lawsuit filed Friday, attorney Michael Coyle, who is representing USA Today, alleges that the records requested contain information that determine the amount of Frost’s and Hoiberg's salaries "and are therefore encompassed within the meaning of 'salary information.'"

He is asking the court either to order Klinetoe to immediately provide the records or give her a deadline to provide the records or answer the allegations and provide grounds for why she declined the request and set the matter for trial.

A university spokeswoman didn't immediately comment on the lawsuit Friday afternoon.

According to previously released information, Frost's restructured contract includes a reduction in salary from $5 million to $4 million in 2022 and a much smaller buyout if Nebraska fires him after the 2022 season, but it also includes the potential for the fourth-year football coach to earn an extension.

It also gives Frost the opportunity to bump his salary back to $5 million in 2023 and beyond if the program achieves certain "metrics" in 2022 that he and the university agree on. Should the Huskers achieve those metrics next year, Frost's salary will bump back up and the length of the agreement will extend by a year through Dec. 31, 2027.

Athletic Director Trev Alberts referenced "very clearly defined expectations" for Frost in a conversation with the Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald, but didn't say what the mutually agreed upon metrics were.

"I don’t know that those will be made public — I just don’t think that’s fair — but if some coach, any coach in the Athletic Department is separated from, he or she will not be surprised, let’s put it that way," Alberts said in November.

As for Hoiberg, his salary next season will go from $3.5 million to $3.25 million. The coach gave up a $500,000 retention bonus due to him. His buyout also was reduced from $15 million after next season to $11 million.

Like football, Hoiberg's contract included undisclosed "metrics" he and the team will have to meet next season.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0