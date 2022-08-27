Waldorf wears out Briar Cliff defense to open season

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff defense just couldn’t get off the field defensively Saturday night.

Briar Cliff opened the 2022 season with a 42-24 loss to Waldorf at Memorial Field, and the Warriors’ offense just kept wearing out the defense.

The Warriors fired off 79 plays, and amassed 491 yards of total offense. In comparison, the Chargers only performed 48 plays and recorded 241 yards of offense.

Briar Cliff forced Waldorf to 19 third-down plays, but the Warriors converted on 12 of those. They were also 3-for-3 on fourth down plays.

Waldorf led by as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter, after a Taye Buchanan 2-yard touchdown run.

In that drive alone, Waldorf converted on two third down plays and converted on a fourth-and-7 the play before Buchanan’s TD run.

The Warriors had 279 yards on the ground, led by Buchanan with 107 yards.

Waldorf quarterback Jordan Cooper was 16-for-20 passing for 219 yards and three passing touchdowns.

There were three Chargers who had double-digit tackles: Brayden Pommier (12), Brett Tinker (10) and M.J. Montgomery (10).

Briar Cliff’s first scoring play of the season came on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Luke Davies to Damarreon Nelson with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.

It was an improvement for the Chargers, given they hadn’t scored a touchdown since Week 3 of 2021.

Tim Brown allowed the special teams to score a touchdown. After Buchanan scored in the second quarter, the 5-foot-10 sophomore from Miami returned the ensuing kickoff 86 yards to make it a 21-14 score with 3 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the first half.

Chargers kicker Jonathan Branne closed out the first half with a 35-yard field goal with nine seconds left in the half.

Davies then found Aaron Okoro on a fade route on a first-and-goal from the Waldorf 1-yard line. Okoro was up 1-on-1 on a Warriors defensive back, and won the battle of the ball in the air near the back of the end zone.

Davies was 14-for-23 for 143 yards. The sophomore from Yorkville, Illinois, also threw two touchdowns.

The Chargers also used Johnny Bauser at QB, but mostly as a rushing option.

Asante Anglin was the Chargers’ leading rusher, as he had 82 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Briar Cliff remains its homestand next week with a 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff against Dordt. The Chargers’ next four games are in Sioux City, including a road game on Sept. 17 at Morningside.