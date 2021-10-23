WATCH NOW: Morningside football comes back in fourth quarter to beat Dordt, 34-28

SIOUX CITY — For the second straight year, the Morningside University football team needed an interception to hold off the Dordt Defenders.

This time around, it came on the final play of the game.

The Defenders were facing one shot at the end zone with 6 seconds left and the ball at the Morningside 28-yard line.

Tyler Reynolds had a couple seconds to allow his receivers to get into the end zone, and he threw the ball into the air.

There were a couple of Defender wide receivers nearby, but when the play got sorted out, Lonell Boyd Jr. came up with the interception for the Mustangs.

Boyd’s interception helped the third-ranked Mustangs come away with a 34-28 win over No. 15 Dordt at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

“Our guy came down with it,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “Given the way the season ended last year (referring to Northwestern beating Morningside in the semifinals), it was special for them to get off the field today.”

It was the third takeaway that the Mustangs’ defense recorded, and just like coach Steve Ryan pointed out throughout the week, the turnover battle was going to be the key.

Morningside had three takeaways, while the Defenders had two.

The Mustangs’ defense came up big on Dordt’s penultimate drive during the fourth quarter, too.

THe Defenders had the ball on the Mustangs’ side of the field, and all they needed was a pair of first downs, and they were going to beat the Mustangs for the first time in school history.

Morningside’s defense kept Dordt to short plays, and in the sixth play of the drive, it forced the Defenders to a 4th-and-4 from Morningside’s 24.

The Mustangs co-defensive coordinators — Casey Jacobsen and Nathan Turner — dialed up a blitz in hopes that the Defenders would be caught off-guard.

Mustangs senior defensive lineman Zack Keller got through the line and brought Reynolds down for a sack.

The Defenders were turned away with a turnover on downs.

“That sack by Zack was really huge,” Ryan said. “They kept going after them. They needed to get to the quarterback, and that play was big. Both teams made a lot of big plays.”

Dordt coach Joel Penner thought that sack was the play that turned the tide away from his team.

“We just have to finish,” Penner said. “We’re not finishing. A pressure late on the quarterback, that’s something we have to fix. We’ve given up sacks in big moments at the end of these games. I think the idea of finishing a football game is where we’re getting beat right now.”

Keller’s sack fired up the Morningside offense.

They really couldn’t get anything going in the first half, but they felt like momentum was right on their side this time around.

That’s when Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck took over and led the Mustangs to a comeback drive with 1 minute, 14 seconds left on the clock in a playoff-like atmosphere. Dordt was up by two points, ready to celebrate a massive road win.

Dolincheck had other plans.

The drive started with a 15-yard pass play to Reid Jurgensmeier.

After an incomplete pass, Dolincheck connected with senior wide receiver Caleb Schweigart for perhaps the biggest play of the game.

It was a 2nd-and-10, with the ball on the Mustangs’ 48. The Mustangs had three receivers lined up to Dolincheck’s left, moving west at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Schweigart was one of those three receivers, and his route was a deep route toward the end zone.

Schweigart got a little separation from the Dordt secondary, and Dolincheck found a window where his receiver could catch the ball.

Schweigart had to dive to catch it, and when he did so, he also did a somersault-like move while maintaining control of the ball.

“My QB put it in a good spot,” Schweigart said. “He gave me a really good opportunity and I made the most of it. Those were one of those plays that we always practice at practice. Joey threw a dime and he put it in my hands.”

When the play was over, the Mustangs found themselves at the Defenders’ 8.

There were 56 seconds left in the game, and the Mustangs had four shots to score either a field goal or a touchdown.

Considering how few times the Mustangs did get into the end zone, getting into the maroon paint sounded like the best option.

And, the Mustangs needed just one play after the big catch from Schweigart to take the lead.

Schweigart had one-on-one coverage against a Dordt defensive back. His route was a slant route, and Dolincheck found his senior receiver from Omaha to take the lead with 43 seconds left.

“All the credit goes out to our O-Line,” Schweigart said. “If our O-Line isn’t blocking, we wouldn’t have any of those. Joey, again, he trusted me and put it in the right spot.”

The Mustangs’ offense had several other chances to score from inside the 10 in the first half, but the Defenders’ defense held the Mustangs out all four times. One of those times ended with a turnover.

“Our guys had an unbelievable competitive spirit,” Penner said. “I love watching our guys play. There’s so many guys playing college football, and I think what makes us different is that we have a different purpose of honoring God while we play and loving our brother.”

Caleb Carter ended up being a busy guy, nailing four field goals within 36 yards to get some points on the board.

