WATCH NOW: Morningside football focuses forward with short summer turnaround

SIOUX CITY — Even though the Morningside University football team didn’t have much of a break over the summer due to playing in the spring, coach Steve Ryan likes how his team is shaping up.
Ryan spoke with the media Tuesday at the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Complex, and said that he enjoyed coaching the long year last year that spilled over from the fall into the spring.
The Mustangs played a fall season playing teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, then in the spring, Morningside went on a playoff run.
That playoff run, however, ended on May 1 at Elwood Olsen Stadium when the national runner-up Northwestern Red Raiders beat the Mustangs on a last-second drive.
Morningside took some time off, but the players wanted to keep working out while trying to stay healthy for when the season starts Sept. 4 against Concordia.
Ryan said that while he enjoyed coaching the sport almost on a year-round basis, he didn’t think that’ll be an advantage come that 7 p.m. season opener.
“I do think our guys, knowledge wise, and skill memory, are ahead of what they normally are,” Ryan said. “There is something in terms of a game like football — as physical as it is — to have offseason conditioning and training. It was shortened by the spring.”
Ryan said he’s eager to see how the shortened summer affects the Mustangs. It shouldn’t affect the camaraderie among the team.
Mustangs quarterback Joe Dolincheck agreed that while it was a quick turnaround, but he didn’t think it felt much differently than any other offseason.
The strength and conditioning workouts were a little lighter, according to Dolincheck.
“It was good on us, but we still worked really hard in the summer,” Dolincheck said. “All summer, we stayed healthy as an offense.”
Almost every player elected to take that extra year offered by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics due to the virus.
“It’s a quick turnaround from the spring playoffs, then going into summer then into fall camp, and it’s just nice to know we have guys out there are going to do the jobs that they know how to do,” Dolincheck said. “Everyone is going to be disciplined and ready to go.”
The offense, for example, returns nine guys to the offense, including Dolincheck, running back Anthony Sims and wide receivers Anthony Johnson and Reid Jurgensmeier.
Dolincheck is back for his third year as quarterback.
Over the 2020-21 season, Dolincheck was 220-for-320 and he threw for 34 touchdowns. He had 3,409 yards, and his longest pass was 88 yards.
Ryan has noticed that the Mustangs quarterback has gotten stronger, both physically and mentally.
Of course, Dolincheck hit the weight room over the summer, but there’s some mental development, too.
Dolincheck — and the rest of the Mustangs, for that matter learned a valuable lesson in the fact that every play is important, especially in close games.
The Mustangs took that for granted, but know now how paramount even a first- or second-quarter play can be in a big game against the likes of Northwestern or Dordt.
“He’s really stepping up as a leader,” Ryan said. “I’m expecting an exciting year out of Joey.”
Dolincheck said that the energy throughout the first few days is as high as it’s ever been, and the Mustangs are focused forward, and not dwelling on those miscues that allowed the Red Raiders to win that semifinal.
“There’s been a lot of competition and there’s been a lot of yapping back-and-forth,” Dolincheck said with a smile. “It’s all love at the end, and we’re having a great time. It’s a new year. It’s got to be gone if you want to be successful for the next year.
“I’m excited to play (Northwestern) again, but we have to take it week-by-week,” Dolincheck added. “It’s just game-by-game, and you have to be focused. For example, if it’s Week 1, then we have to be locked in for Week 1.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Mustangs lose defensive ends Seth Maitlen, who is now a police officer, and Niklas Gustav, who is playing in the Canadian Football League.
Bishop Heelan grad Jake Noel, who played on the offensive line, also graduated to become a police officer.
“We lose those three veteran players, but we’re off to a great tempo,” Ryan said.
The Mustangs return their Top 2 guys in terms of tackling. Tyler Wingert returns for another senior season, and he recorded 75 total tackles.
Linebacker Jalen Portis had 65 total tackles last season, and he also returns.