WATCH NOW: Morningside football focuses forward with short summer turnaround

Ryan has noticed that the Mustangs quarterback has gotten stronger, both physically and mentally.

Of course, Dolincheck hit the weight room over the summer, but there’s some mental development, too.

Dolincheck — and the rest of the Mustangs, for that matter learned a valuable lesson in the fact that every play is important, especially in close games.

The Mustangs took that for granted, but know now how paramount even a first- or second-quarter play can be in a big game against the likes of Northwestern or Dordt.

“He’s really stepping up as a leader,” Ryan said. “I’m expecting an exciting year out of Joey.”

Dolincheck said that the energy throughout the first few days is as high as it’s ever been, and the Mustangs are focused forward, and not dwelling on those miscues that allowed the Red Raiders to win that semifinal.

“There’s been a lot of competition and there’s been a lot of yapping back-and-forth,” Dolincheck said with a smile. “It’s all love at the end, and we’re having a great time. It’s a new year. It’s got to be gone if you want to be successful for the next year.